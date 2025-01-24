Sometimes, resetting a Windows PC is the only option left after encountering a problem. It could also be due to the fact that you're selling your old device or setting up a new one. Or, if you simply want to freshen things up. A fresh install of Windows can actually help you get a better experience with your device, including upgrades to battery life and security.

So, if you're scouring the internet for tips on how to reset your Windows 10 or Windows 11 laptop, let us walk you through a simple way to do it.

Check How to reset a Windows 11 PC Step 1: Open the Start menu and go to Settings. Then, navigate to System and select Recovery.

Step 2: Next, select Reset this PC and choose Reset PC.

Step 3: You now will are presented with two options: you can either choose to keep your files or remove everything. If you're selling your laptop or giving it to someone else, select Remove everything. If you want a fresh install but wish to keep your personal files, select Keep my files.

Step 4: Choose between Cloud download or Local reinstall.

Step 5: Decide if you want to restore pre-installed apps. If you prefer a fresh install, select No. Follow the on-screen instructions, and your PC should be reset.

Here’s how to reset a Windows 10 PC Step 1: Open the Start menu and go to Settings. Click on Update & Security.

Step 2: Head to Recovery and select Reset this PC.

Step 3: You will be asked if you want to keep your files or remove everything. If you're selling your laptop or giving it to someone else, select Remove everything. If you want to keep your personal files but reinstall Windows, select Keep my files.

Step 4: Choose between Cloud download or Local reinstall based on your preference.