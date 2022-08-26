How to save webpages in Google chrome? A mini-guide on ‘Reading list' feature

In the earlier versions of Chrome, the bookmarks bar were always on display for the reading list feature. However, in the most recent versions, the reading list feature is slightly hidden and not easily found by users. This article is a mini-guide on how to find reading list feature in Chrome.
Google brings several new features for its users everyday and keeps on innovating. Similarly, the ‘Reading List’ feature in Google Chrome helps users to save articles and webpages which can be accessed later to read as per the convenient time. In case the Chrome user wants to read several articles and continue to save them for later, the reading list feature of Google Chrome comes handy.
For instance, reading too many articles at a single time can create multiple tabs and might clutter the screen. That is why the reading list feature is useful, as one can add the articles and then read them later. In the earlier versions of Google Chrome, the bookmarks bar were always on display for the reading list feature. However, in the most recent versions, the reading list feature is slightly hidden and not easily found by users.
Here are the steps to use this feature:
STEP 1 Open the chrome browser on your desktop.
STEP 2 Click the Side Panel button available at the left of your profile picture.
STEP 3 A panel would appear with two sections telling ‘A reading list and bookmarks.’
STEP 4 Click on the Reading List tab.
STEP 5 Whenever any article is required to be saved, click on the Add current tab button in the side panel.
STEP 6 The article will be saved as unread in the reading list section.
STEP 7 Clicking on the saved article in the reading list will always open it in the current tab.
STEP 8 After completing the reading of the article, the side panel could be open and further check mark options can be marked to make it mark as read.
Meanwhile, The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a warning against multiple vulnerabilities in Google Chrome. The vulnerability, the advisory says, can allow remote attackers to execute arbitrary code and bypass security restrictions on targeted systems. CERT-In is requesting Chrome browsers using versions prior to Google Chrome 104.0.5112.101 to update as soon as possible.
Wondering how to check which Google Chrome version is running on your laptop and how to update it? Here we bring you a step-by-step guide.
How to check Google Chrome version running on laptop
- Open Google Chrome on your computer
- Click on the three dots placed at the top-right corner of your screen
- Hover on ‘Help’ from the menu list
- Here, you will see ‘About Google Chrome’. Click on it
- This will open a new webpage with details of the Chrome version running on your device
