How to schedule appointment in Google Calendar: A step by step guide

Google Calendar is helpful to schedule appointments, meetings and events. Users can set up a block of appointments on Google Calendar which other people can reserve. For example managers can invite their team members to reserve time during the office timings.
Google Calendar is helpful to schedule appointments, meetings and events. Users can set up a block of appointments on Google Calendar which other people can reserve. For example managers can invite their team members to reserve time during the office timings.
Using the Google Calendar feature, appointment slots can be helpful when users do not know who needs to meet them, but want to make themselves available. Users can also offer people a block time on their calendar that they can book time slots.
Using the Google Calendar feature, appointment slots can be helpful when users do not know who needs to meet them, but want to make themselves available. Users can also offer people a block time on their calendar that they can book time slots.
If you want to create appointment schedules with the help of Google Calendar, here is how it can be done:
If you want to create appointment schedules with the help of Google Calendar, here is how it can be done:
STEP 1 Open Google Calendar on a computer.
STEP 1 Open Google Calendar on a computer.
STEP 2 At the top left, click Create Add.
STEP 2 At the top left, click Create Add.
STEP 3 Click Appointment schedule.
STEP 3 Click Appointment schedule.
STEP 4 Enter a title. The title is visible to anyone who has the link to your booking page. The title appears on your calendar for schedules and bookings.
STEP 4 Enter a title. The title is visible to anyone who has the link to your booking page. The title appears on your calendar for schedules and bookings.
STEP 5 Set your appointment duration. To set a custom duration, next to 30 minutes, click the Down arrow Dropdown. Appointments must be at least 15 minutes long.