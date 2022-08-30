Telegram, a cloud based instant messaging service has been an integral platform to communicate with individuals anywhere in the world, sending messages, sharing multimedia data, and files of any kind. However, Telegram provides a feature of scheduling messages for later which not a lot of people are aware of.

Moreover, Telegram provides a feature that allows users to erase any messages which are sent or received during a one-on-one chat by both the users. There are a lot of hidden and undiscovered features offered by Telegram. Similarly, the messaging platform has launched a built-in translator that allows users to translate communications within the app in any language.

Other features of Telegram include a QR code generator which enables the users to find other users, message reactions (a function that was just added to WhatsApp recently).

Here are the steps to schedule Telegram messages:

STEP 1 Open the Telegram app and go to the chat room where you want to schedule your message.

STEP 2 In the chat, enter the message, and then long-press the “Send message" button to send it.

STEP 3 A pop-up would appear with two options showcasing Schedule Messages, which lets a user send the message without alerting the recipient and the second option is Scheduled Messages. Choose the second option.

STEP 4 Telegram will prompt the user to choose the day and time to schedule the message.

STEP 5 Select the desired date and time to schedule the message.

Interestingly, the scheduled messages would still be delivered even if the connection is lost or it is switched off.

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that Apple has held up Telegram’s latest update for its iOS users. Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram had written on Telegram channel criticising Apple’s app review update process.

Durov said in his post that Apple had held up the app’s recent update. “For example, our upcoming update which is about to revolutionise how people express themselves in messaging has been stuck in Apple’s ‘review’ for two weeks, without explanation or any feedback provided by Apple."

According to a report by The Verge, Durov in his recent post explained why Apple held up the update for two weeks.