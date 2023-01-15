How to send message reactions on WhatsApp

How to send message reactions on WhatsApp2 min read . 04:37 PM IST
- You can also remove your reaction for WhatsApp messages.
Meta-owned WhatsApp is a popular social messaging platform that has more than 2 billion users worldwide. The company keeps bringing new and advanced features to the app, enhancing user experience. One such feature is message reaction that allows users to reply to messages received with emojis.
Here, we bring you a step-by-step guide on how to use this feature. Read on
Before proceeding, there are certain things you must note:
- You can only add one reaction per message.
- Reactions to disappearing messages will disappear when the message disappears.
- It’s not possible to hide reactions or reaction counts.
- Recipients might see your reaction before you remove it or if removing it wasn’t successful. You won’t be notified if removing a reaction wasn’t successful.
Here are the steps-
Step 1- Open WhatsApp on your mobile and go to chat tabs
Step 2- Here, tap on the contact’s chat that you want to reply to
Step 3- Now, long press on the message that you want to use reactions for
Step 4- You will see emojis reactions here. Choose the emoji reaction of your choice by tapping on it
Step 5- The message reaction will be added automatically
You can also remove your reaction for WhatsApp messages. Here’s how
Step 1- Open WhatsApp and go to chat
Step 2- Long press on the message you reacted to.
Step 3- Tap the emoji you reacted with to remove it.The emoji reaction will be removed.
Meanwhile, WhatsApp has announced that its forward media with caption feature is now available for Android users. This feature will help users to add captions to the media files and further come handy to quickly search old files simply by searching the keywords from the caption. After forwarding a media with caption, a new view will emerge at the bottom of the screen. This will allow them to know whether the feature is enabled or not. Moreover, it comes with a dismiss button to delete the caption from the image before any user forwards the message if she decides not to forward it.
