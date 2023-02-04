Meta-owned WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging apps with more than 2 billion users worldwide. You can send messages, make video calls and share pictures/videos with your family and friends. But have you ever come across a situation when you do not feel like typing to reply to a message or to make calls. Or you are driving or in a situation when both of your hands are preoccupied and you can not reach your smartphone to reply to a particular message.

Don’t worry. There is a WhatsApp trick that allows you to send messages and make WhatsApp calls ‘hands free’. It uses your smartphone’s voice assistant to do the trick. Do note that this trick works only when your device is unlocked. It will not work if your smartphone is locked. Let us begin with Android phones first

How to send WhatsApp messages without typing on Android

To send a WhatsApp message without picking up your Android phone, you need to enable Google Assistant on it. To do so, go to Settings and click on Apps. Scroll down and tap on Assistant. Turn on the Toggle if turned off. Google requires you to say ‘Hey Google’ to enable the assistant.

Once done, now say ‘Hey Google’ to trigger the voice assistant on your device. Next, you can ask Google Assistant to send a message to an individual or group chat.

How to send WhatsApp messages without typing on iOS

First thing first. Turn on Siri on your iPhone. To do so, go to Settings and tap on Siri & Search and then Listen for ‘Hey Siri’. Turn on the toggle.

Now, go to Apps and scroll down to search WhatsApp. Tap on it and turn on the toggle that says ‘Use with Ask Siri’. Once done, you can now send messages and make calls hands-free on your Apple iPhone. You can begin by saying ‘Hey Siri, send a message to..’.