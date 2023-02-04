How to send messages and make calls on WhatsApp without using hands

Meta-owned WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging apps with more than 2 billion users worldwide. You can send messages, make video calls and share pictures/videos with your family and friends. But have you ever come across a situation when you do not feel like typing to reply to a message or to make calls. Or you are driving or in a situation when both of your hands are preoccupied and you can not reach your smartphone to reply to a particular message.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}