An email alias is essentially an alternate or additional email address to your primary email account that you can use to send and receive emails without always having to reveal your primary work email address.

This feature can come in handy at work if you want to use multiple email addresses for various functions but don't want to pay or open for different email accounts. In that case, you can set up multiple email aliases for these separate functions. Or, if you want to create a temporary email address for an event or a campaign, an email alias can come in handy.

To create an email alias in Google Workspace, you need to have admin access or else you can ask your Google Workspace admin in your office to create the email aliases for you. Currently, admins can add up to 30 email aliases for each user in your Google Workspace account without any extra cost.

Steps to set up an email alias in Google Workspace

Step #1: Log in to your Google Admin Console

Step #2: From the Google Admin console Home page, expand the 'Users' tab by clicking the downward arrow next to it and click on the option 'Create an alternate email address (email alias)'.

Step #3: You will now have to enter the user's username to add an alternate email. Enter this information and click on proceed.

Step #4: The selected user's profile page should open with the 'Alternate email addresses (email alias)' section highlighted on the right side. Enter the email alias you want to create in the ' Alternate email' field and select the 'Domain' name if you have multiple domain names set up in your account. Once you have entered this information, click on 'Save' to complete the process.

All emails sent to the new alias will come into your primary inbox; you can set up a filter in your inbox to route them to a separate folder to reduce clutter.

Keep in mind that while creating an email alias, you cannot use an email address currently assigned to another user, either as a primary address or an alias email address.

Later, if you want to remove the alias email address, you can visit the user's profile page, click on the 'X' mark next to the alias address, and save the setting.

