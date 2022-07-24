How to spot fake reviews and shady ratings on Amazon

“We want Amazon customers to shop with confidence knowing that the reviews they see are authentic and trustworthy. That’s why we take reviews abuse seriously and aim to prevent fake reviews from ever appearing in our store," an Amazon spokeswoman said in a statement following publication of this column. She said the company receives more than 30 million reviews a week, and that more than 12,000 Amazon employees work to prevent fraud and abuse, including fake reviews. “We have stopped hundreds of millions of suspected fake reviews before they were seen by a customer," she added.