How to submit Digital Life Certificates online via mobile app: All details

According to EPFO, DLC submission can be done from home only. It states that there would not be any sort of reliance on any externally registered device and DLC submissions can be done for friends and relatives too, using the FaceRD mobile app.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, India (EPFO) has recently tweeted about the face authentication technology for filing Digital Life Certificates (DLC) of EPS, ‘95 Pensioners through the mobile app. The ‘FaceRD’ app, a mobile application available on Google PlayStore would simplify the filing process of DLC via the mobile phones for pensioners who face difficulties in getting their biometrics captured due to old age or health issues.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, India (EPFO) has recently tweeted about the face authentication technology for filing Digital Life Certificates (DLC) of EPS, ‘95 Pensioners through the mobile app. The ‘FaceRD’ app, a mobile application available on Google PlayStore would simplify the filing process of DLC via the mobile phones for pensioners who face difficulties in getting their biometrics captured due to old age or health issues.
According to EPFO, DLC submission can be done from home only. It states that there would not be any sort of reliance on any externally registered device and DLC submissions can be done for friends and relatives too, using the FaceRD mobile app. Moreover, EPFO claims that pensioners living abroad can also submit their DLC applications using this face authentication technology.
According to EPFO, DLC submission can be done from home only. It states that there would not be any sort of reliance on any externally registered device and DLC submissions can be done for friends and relatives too, using the FaceRD mobile app. Moreover, EPFO claims that pensioners living abroad can also submit their DLC applications using this face authentication technology.
Jeevan Pramaan is a biometric which is an enabled digital service for pensioners. The pensioners of the Central government, state governments or any other government organisations can take benefit of this facility using the face authentication technology via FaceRD app.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
To gain some perspective, the Digital Life Certificate for Pensioners Scheme of the Government of India known as Jeevan Pramaan seeks to address this very problem by digitising the whole process of securing the life certificate. It aims to streamline the process of getting this certificate and making it hassle free and much easier for the pensioners.
According to EPFO’s Jeevan Pramaan portal, Jeevan Pramaan uses the Aadhaar platform for biometric authentication of the pensioner. A successful authentication generates the Digital Life Certificate which gets stored in the Life Certificate Repository. The Pension Disbursing Agencies can access the certificate on-line.
Here is how pensioners can submit their DLCs through mobile app:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
STEP 1 Download Aadhar FaceRD app from Google PlayStore.
STEP 2 Download Face app (android) from Jeevan Pramaan Portal.