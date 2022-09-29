Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  How to submit EPF, EPS nomination digitally: A step by step guide!

How to submit EPF, EPS nomination digitally: A step by step guide!

All the EPFO services have been moved to the Umang app. Most EPF-related mobile apps around these days are unauthorised. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint
12:29 PM IST

  • According to EPFO, the organisation makes an effort to provide enhanced services and it gives benefits exclusively to women employees at par and there are special benefits for the employees who had to leave their present job due to physical incapacitation.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation, India (EPFO) runs three social security schemes for the employees engaged in the industries and establishments. According to EPFO, the organisation makes an effort to provide enhanced services and it gives benefits exclusively to women employees at par and there are special benefits for the employees who had to leave their present job due to physical incapacitation.

In case you want to file the EPF/EPS nomination digitally, here is the guide for you:

STEP 1 Visit EPFO website > Services > For Employees > Click Member UAN/ Online Service’.

STEP 1 Visit EPFO website > Services > For Employees > Click Member UAN/ Online Service’.

STEP 2 Login with UAN and Password.

STEP 3 Select ‘E-nomination’ under Manage tabs.

STEP 4 Provide details will appear on screen. Proceed with ‘Save’.

STEP 5 Click ‘Yes’ to update the Family declaration.

STEP 6 Click ‘Add Family Details’. More than one nominee can be added.

STEP 7 Click on Nomination details to declare the total amount of share. Click ‘Save EPF nomination’.

STEP 8 Click ‘E-sign to generator OTP. Submit ‘OTP’ sent on mobile number linked with Adhar card.

STEP 9 E-nomination is registered with EPFO. After the e-nomination, no further physical documents are required.

Meanwhile, In an attempt to expand footprint outside the country, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is reportedly proposing to set up consultancy offices and service centres in Latin America and Africa, according to The Economic Times report. Additionally, EPFO is looking to include global experts in order to help it become a leaner organisation, The Economic Times report said.

Notably, the EPFO is looking to align itself with international benchmarks, a top government official told ET, adding that a detailed roadmap has been drawn up for the next two-and-a-half decades to enable it to become a global social security provider, the official added. The official told ET, “by 2037, EPFO aims to have a strong presence and service centres in Asia-Pacific followed by consultancy offices in Latin America and Africa."

