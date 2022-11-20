How to take care of your car in winters: 5 things you can do

The winter season has arrived in India. Winter season can leave some adverse impacts on your car. Hence, it is important to prepare your car in advance for the winter season. This will add more life to your car and reduce the cost of repair caused due to the harsh weather conditions.
Here’s what you can do to protect your car from winters:
Inspect the car lights
It is advisable that the lights are in optimum working conditions. The sun sets early during the winters and it means that there is less daylight and more usage of car light in night. Check the car lights like tail lights, headlamps, turn indicators and reverse headlamps to see if they are working properly or not.
Inspect and refill the engine oil
If you are using the engine oil or the coolant for a long time without regular checkups of the car, it might be time to replace the oil instead of topping it up. It is advisable that a lighter engine oil appropriate for cold weather must be used. The right engine oil as per the weather can be found in the manufacturer’s manual.
Keep the battery in good health
The car battery takes a massive toll while operating in cold weather conditions. The situation on the battery becomes more challenging in cold weather conditions than in hot season. It is advisable that before opting for a longer journey, get the car battery checked to ensure it is in perfect working condition.
Check windshield and wipers
It is important to perform a thorough check to identify any crack or seepage of water on the windshield. During cold weather, such cracks could become problematic by accumulating fog. It is suggested to ensure the windshield is in perfect condition.
Examine the brakes and tyres
Tyres are the first contact point between a car and the road surface. They require regular maintenance. It is advisable to continuously check the tyre pressure and ensure they are up to prescribed limits. The tyre depth for wear and tear should be checked too.
