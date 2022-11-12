Received Amazon gift card as Diwali gift? Redeemed it and added the money to your Amazon Pay wallet too? Next, you must be deciding how to use it. While one way is to shop from Amazon and pay using the Amazon Pay wallet? But you had something else in mind and it’s available on another website or a local store near you.

Well fret not. You can transfer money from your Amazon Pay wallet to your bank account. Simply, follow the instructions given below. But before we proceed, it is important to know that the facility is available only if you have completed full KYC. Amazon KYC verification is free and does not require any fees. Here’s how you can complete your KYC on Amazon

- Open KYC section on your Amazon app and tap on KYC under Manage

- Next, click and upload a selfie and your document

- Verify your Aadhaar card.

- Next, complete your verification over a video call with the Amazon agent.

Once KYC is done, you can finally transfer Amazon Pay balance to your bank account. Here’s how

Step 1- Open Amazon app on your phone

Step 2- Go to the Amazon Pay section by tapping on the icon present on the app’s home page. You can also click on the hamburger icon at the bottom of your screen to go to the section

Step 3- Tap on Send Money

Step 4- Next, select the ‘To Bank’ option

Step 5- Fill in details like IFSC code, account number and name of account holder. Then, tap on Pay Now

Step 6- Next, enter the amount you wish to transfer and tap on Continue

Step 7- The app screen will now show you payment methods. Tap on Show more ways and select pay using Amazon Pay balance

Step 8 - Now, tap on Continue. The money will be transferred to your bank account after this.

Amazon Pay is the e-wallet service offered by e-commerce platform Amazon. Similar to other e-wallets, Amazon Pay allows users to send and receive money using UPI. Amazon Pay allows users to pay bills, scan QR codes, book movie tickets and much more.