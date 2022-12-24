Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  How to transfer money within your own bank accounts in Paytm

How to transfer money within your own bank accounts in Paytm

1 min read . 04:14 PM ISTLivemint
Users can link as many accounts with Paytm app as they want.

  • Paytm allows you to transfer money, add money to your wallet for quick payments, check balance, view transactions history and more. But did you know that Paytm also allows you to transfer money within your accounts?

Digital payment platforms like Paytm have made life easier. You no longer need to add beneficiaries and wait for days to transfer money from one account to another. Paytm allows you to transfer money, add money to your wallet for quick payments, check balance, view transactions history and more. But did you know that Paytm also allows you to transfer money within your accounts?

We all are aware that users can link as many accounts with Paytm app as they want. To be able to transfer money within accounts in Paytm, you first need to create your UPI account on the app and link both your bank accounts with the Paytm app.

If you have already done that, follow the steps below to transfer money within accounts in Paytm

Step 1- Open the Paytm app on your smartphone and scroll down to the section of ‘Send Money’ on the home screen

Step 2- Click on the option of ‘To Self’ under this section

Step 3- Here, you will see a list of all your linked bank accounts.

Step 4- Select the account to which you wish to transfer the money to

Step 5- Now, enter the amount that you want to transfer

Step 6- Next, select the bank account from which you want the money to be deducted/transferred

Step 7- Now, click on ‘Pay’. You will now be prompted to enter your UPI PIN.

Step 8- Enter the UPI PIN and confirm the transaction

Alternatively, you can also find the option to send money to the self account by clicking ‘To Bank A/c’ option on the top of the home screen. You can then select ‘To Self’ and select the account to which you want to send the money.

