How to transfer money within your own bank accounts in Paytm

Digital payment platforms like Paytm have made life easier. You no longer need to add beneficiaries and wait for days to transfer money from one account to another. Paytm allows you to transfer money, add money to your wallet for quick payments, check balance, view transactions history and more. But did you know that Paytm also allows you to transfer money within your accounts?
We all are aware that users can link as many accounts with Paytm app as they want. To be able to transfer money within accounts in Paytm, you first need to create your UPI account on the app and link both your bank accounts with the Paytm app.
If you have already done that, follow the steps below to transfer money within accounts in Paytm
Step 1- Open the Paytm app on your smartphone and scroll down to the section of ‘Send Money’ on the home screen
Step 2- Click on the option of ‘To Self’ under this section
Step 3- Here, you will see a list of all your linked bank accounts.
Step 4- Select the account to which you wish to transfer the money to
Step 5- Now, enter the amount that you want to transfer