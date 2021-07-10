Signal is an encrypted messaging service that has been around since 2014. Over the years, the service has often been listed and recommended by many notable digital privacy advocates. Its recent spike in popularity was led by an announcement by Facebook-owned WhatsApps' new privacy policy, which caused many users to move over to Signal for messaging.

If you are a signal user who wants to transfer your account to a new device without losing your message history, follow these steps to get the job done.

Between Android Devices

Step #1: To start with the process, place both devices close to each other, ensure that the Signal application installed on the devices is the latest updated version, and both WiFi and Bluetooth are enabled on the devices.

Step #2: On the new device you want to transfer the account to, open the Signal app and select the 'Transfer or restore account', after which the device may ask to enable permissions. After allowing the required permissions, select the 'Transfer from Android device' option and click on 'Continue'.

Step #3: On the old phone, open the Signal app and go to 'Settings' by clicking on the three-dot menu on the top right-hand side.

Step #4: Now select the 'Account' option and the 'Transfer account' option next. On the following page, click on the 'Continue' button under the set of instructions. The app may now ask for some permissions to complete the process, which need to be allowed.

Step #4: Both the devices will now try to detect each other to establish a connection. Once the connection is made, a 7-digit code will be displayed on both screens. Confirm that the codes displayed on both devices match, and then select 'Continue' on both devices.

Step #5: Once the transfer has been completed to the new device, click on 'Continue registration' and follow the instructions to complete the transfer process. On the old device, click done and uninstall the Signal app once the transfer is successful.

Do keep in mind that the Signal application will only function on one device at a time.

Between iOS Devices

Step #1: To start with the process, place both the devices close to each other, ensure that the Signal application installed on both devices is the latest updated version, and both WiFi and Bluetooth are enabled on the two devices.

Step #2: Initiate the registration process on the new device you want to transfer to and when prompted with an option, select the 'Transfer from iOS Device' and click on 'Next', following which a QR code will be displayed on the screen.

Step #3: Now, a prompt to 'Transfer Account' will appear on the old device with the messages. Click on 'Next' and scan the QR code shown on your new device's screen with your camera. Once the QR code is authenticated, a link between the devices will be established, and the transfer will begin.

Step #4: Once the transfer is complete, Signal will delete the message history from your old device, and your new device will become active.

