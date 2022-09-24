How to turn disappearing messages on or off in a WhatsApp group on Android phone

Meta-owned WhatsApp has introduced multiple features for its users over the years. One of the interesting features is disappearing messages. It is an optional feature that can set WhatsApp messages to disappear 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days after the time they are sent. WhatsApp allows users to turn on disappearing messages for multiple existing chats as well as group chats. Once enabled, new messages sent in the chat will disappear after the duration chosen by the user. The feature will not impact messages sent or received before disappearing messages are enabled.

