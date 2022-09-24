How to turn disappearing messages on or off in a WhatsApp group on Android phone

WhatsApp disappearing message is an optional feature that can set messages to disappear 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days after the time they are sent.
Meta-owned WhatsApp has introduced multiple features for its users over the years. One of the interesting features is disappearing messages. It is an optional feature that can set WhatsApp messages to disappear 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days after the time they are sent. WhatsApp allows users to turn on disappearing messages for multiple existing chats as well as group chats. Once enabled, new messages sent in the chat will disappear after the duration chosen by the user. The feature will not impact messages sent or received before disappearing messages are enabled.
In a group chat, WhatsApp allows any group participant to enable/disable disappearing messages. However, a group admin can change group settings to allow only admins to enable disappearing messages. Want to learn how to enable disappearing messages in group chats? Here’s a step-by-step guide for Android users
Step 1- Open WhatsApp on your phone and go to group chat.
Step 2- Tap on the group name you wish to enable disappearing messages for.
Step 3- Tap on Disappearing messages.
Step 4- If prompted, tap ‘Continue’
Step 5- Here, you can choose the time duration for which you wish to enable disappearing messages. The given options are 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days.
