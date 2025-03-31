How to turn your Eid wishes into free Ghibli-style images using ChatGPT and Grok: Here’s a step-by-step guide

OpenAI unlocked native image generation capabilities in GPT-4o last week, and since then users have been using the new tool to generate Studio Ghibli-style AI images using ChatGPT, which Sam Altman says is "melting" the company's GPUs. This, and a few other requests from the OpenAI CEO, hasn't stopped the raging social media trend, which is now being combined with Eid celebrations to generate customized wishes. If you'd like to add some flair to your Eid wishes by adding a personalised Studio Ghibli-style effect, here's a detailed guide on how to do just that, using not only ChatGPT but also xAI's Grok chatbot.

ChatGPT's limit on image generation: ChatGPT initially only gave access to its new native image generation feature - responsible for creating Ghibli-style images - to its paying members. But recently the feature has been rolled out to the company's free users as well.

Here's the catch, though: ChatGPT's native image upload is limited to 3 per day for free users, while Plus, Pro and Team members of the AI startup have a slightly higher usage limit.

Meanwhile, Grok can be accessed via either the X app or its standalone app. The xAI-owned chatbot has a Premier tier, but free users also have the ability to create and edit images, with a certain limit on the usage process.

3 Ways you can change personalize your Eid wishes in Studio Ghibli style with Grok and ChatGPT: 1) Transform your own picture into Ghibli Style with Eid wishes: You can upload a picture of yourself or your family celebrating Eid and ask the chatbot to turn it into a Studio Ghibli-style animation with the letters Happy Eid or Eid Mubarak.

Here's a sample prompt generated straight by ChatGPT:

"Convert my image into a Studio Ghibli-style illustration. Add a subtle 'Happy Eid' text in a soft, handwritten style that blends naturally with the scene."

If you wish to do same task via Grok's image editing capabilities, here's a sample prompt:

“Transform my image into a Studio Ghibli-style artwork and add a small 'Happy Eid' message that fits naturally into the scene.”

Studio Ghibli inspired images

2) Create a generic Ghibli-style Eid celebration scene: You can also create a generic Ghibli-style Eid scenario using either Grok or ChatGPT and add your own personal touch by adding a quote or message that is close to your heart.

In order to create this image using ChatGPT, here's a sample prompt:

"Generate a Studio Ghibli-style artwork of an Eid celebration in a vibrant village. Families are gathered around a beautifully decorated courtyard, enjoying traditional food, exchanging gifts, and watching children play. The scene is bathed in warm sunset hues, with fairy lights twinkling and a crescent moon glowing above. The details should capture the cozy, nostalgic charm of Ghibli films—soft brushstrokes, warm lighting, and expressive characters. Add a subtle ‘Eid Mubarak’ message that blends naturally into the environment, such as on a decorative sign, lantern, or floating in the night sky."

For creating a similar image via Grok, this prompt can be used:

"Create a Studio Ghibli-style illustration of a joyful Eid celebration. The scene is set in a lively village square at sunset, where families and children in traditional festive clothing are celebrating. Some are sharing sweets, others are lighting lanterns, and children are playing joyfully. The atmosphere is warm and magical, with glowing lanterns hanging from trees, soft golden light, and a crescent moon shining above. Add ‘Eid Mubarak’ subtly in a handwritten, artistic style on a banner or softly glowing in the sky."

Eid Celebration image in Studio Ghibli style

3) Insert your image into a Ghibli-style Eid celebration: If you are away from your family, you can either upload your picture along with your family members in ChatGPT and ask the chatbot to add all of you in a personalized Eid style celebration.

Another idea could be join the Eid celebration of a fictional (or famous) family by uploading your image to ChatGPT and asking the chatbot to create an image of your preferred setting in Studio Ghibli style.

Here's a sample prompt from ChatGPT to personalize your image in this way:

"Take my image and blend it seamlessly into a Studio Ghibli-style festive Eid celebration. The setting is a lively courtyard filled with families enjoying Eid, children playing with lanterns, and people sharing sweets. The atmosphere is warm and magical, with fairy lights hanging from trees and a crescent moon shining in the sky. Enhance the colours and details to match the Ghibli aesthetic. Add ‘Eid Mubarak’ in a natural, handwritten style on a banner or softly glowing in the sky."

In order to generate an image via Grok, you can a use a prompt like this:

“Blend my photo into a Studio Ghibli-style illustration of an Eid celebration. The scene should be warm and festive, with families gathered, children playing with lanterns, and people sharing sweets. Make sure my image looks natural in the setting, with lighting and colours adjusted to match the Ghibli aesthetic. Add a soft ‘Eid Mubarak’ in a handwritten style on a banner or glowing in the sky.”

Studio Ghibli inspired image

What is Studio Ghibli? Why is it trending? Studio Ghibli is a Japanese animation film studio founded in 1985 by Miyazaki Hayao, Takahata Isao and Suzuki Toshio. The company is known for its high-quality filmmaking with hand-drawn animation and rich storytelling.

Some of the company's most notable animated films include Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, Howl's Moving Castle, Kiki's Delivery Service and Princess Mononoke.

Studio Ghibli style image generated using Grok

Studio Ghibli style image created using ChatGPT (left) and Grok 3 (Left)

The famous Japanese studio gained renewed attention on social media after social media users used ChatGPT's new image generation tool to transform their images in various art styles like Lego, The Simpsons, Southpark and Pixar. Among them, however, Studio Ghibli's signature Japanese anime aesthetic resonated the most with users.