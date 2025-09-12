How to turn your Nano Banana generated 3D models into videos for free? Check our step-by-step guide

Gemini Nano Banana-generated 3D models and other images have been taking over the internet in recent days. The new Google model has caught the attention of the masses due to its ability to make complex edits to a user's pictures with natural language prompts, all while maintaining visual consistency in the images.

The model is being used for everything from generating holographs to trying on clothes and giving photos a visual makeover. However, to truly bring these images to life, people need to use a video generator, most of which, like Google's own Veo 3 or OpenAI's Sora, are under a paywall. Thankfully, a few alternatives, like Grok and Kling AI, still allow users to animate their images. Here's how you can do just that.

How to Turn Your 3D Model Photos into Videos xAI's Grok AI is currently offering users the ability to turn their photos into videos with accompanying sound effects.

To turn your photos into videos, open the Grok app on your phone or navigate to the chatbot via X (formerly Twitter).

Now, tap on the "Imagine" section and click on the gallery icon at the bottom.

Upload your desired image and click "Make Video."

Your video should appear in a few seconds along with the accompanying sound clip. You can either ask the model to redo the video or save it to your phone for future reference.

via Kling AI Open the Kling AI website or app.

Sign in with your Gmail account or email address.

Tap on the video option in the left-hand corner.

You will now be asked to upload the desired image along with a prompt to generate the video.

You can either use the prompt given below or even ask DeepSeek R1 (an option on the Kling website) to create a custom prompt. "Keep the figurine mostly static with subtle life touches—blinking, slight breathing, minimal hand movement. Animate the camera around the figurine in smooth cinematic motion: gentle pans, zoom-ins, rotations, and depth-of-field shifts. Place the figurine in a realistic, well-lit room with soft shadows and reflections. Ensure lighting and perspective feel natural, emphasizing the 3D form."