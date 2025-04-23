How to turn your photos into Chibi figures: A step-by-step guide to the latest viral trend after Ghibli

The internet has a new obsession and it is small, cute and packed inside a capsule! After the buzz around Studio Ghibli-style art, netizens are now turning their attention to an even more adorable trend — Chibi figurines. These tiny anime-style characters are making waves online, thanks to a fresh visual trend that transforms real people into pocket-sized, big-eyed versions of themselves.

What is the Chibi figure trend?

In Japanese, "Chibi" is a slang term for something small or short. In the world of art and toys, it refers to mini figures with big heads, large eyes, and compact bodies — all designed to dial up the cuteness factor. Now, thanks to AI tools like ChatGPT-4o, users can create realistic 3D-style Chibi versions of themselves or their friends from just a single photo.

Held between fingers, captured in a capsule

One of the most eye-catching ways these Chibi figures are being displayed is inside virtual glass capsules, much like the gashapon toys found in Japan. The trend involves generating a close-up image of a transparent capsule held between two fingers. Inside sits the detailed 3D Chibi figure, dressed casually and posed playfully. With soft lighting and a blurred background, the image looks as real as any toy one might collect.

How to make viral Chibi figures on ChatGPT? Here is the prompt that I used to create the Chibi figure using a real-life image. Just upload your image on ChatGPT, apply the given prompt, and the AI will do its work.

Prompt: A realistic, portrait-oriented close-up photograph of a transparent glass gashapon capsule held delicately between two adult fingers. Inside the capsule is a highly detailed, 3D chibi-style figurine of a cheerful young man wearing sunglasses, a pink sunhat with a yellow flower, a dark Batman T-shirt, and blue jeans. The figurine is full-body, standing upright with one hand on his hip and the other adjusting his sunglasses. The background is softly blurred, with natural lighting to emphasise the realism and miniature charm of the figurine.

Real-life image used to turn into a Chibi figure.

Final output after ChatGPT 4o turned real-life image to a Chibi figure.

