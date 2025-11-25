How to turn your resume into Slide Decks with Nano Banana Pro and NotebookLM: Check step-by-step guide

Google's Nano Banana Pro model has been making waves over the past week owing to its ability to generate and edit images with remarkable consistency, advanced creative controls, better text rendering, and real-time connectivity to Google Search. Given the new abilities of the model, it has been widely used for generating infographics and how-to guides.

However, the model has also been integrated with NotebookLM, which allows users to turn any source material into an infographic or slide deck instantly.

The new abilities of NotebookLM and Nano Banana Pro have led to a new trend where users are now turning their career journeys into infographics and slide decks using Nano Banana.

How to turn your resume into slide decks with NotebookLM? Open the NotebookLM app or website

Upload the PDF of your resume as a source in a new notebook

Tap on Studio and then click on Infographic or Slide Decks

Google will now create an image based on your resume. If you need more detail in the slide deck or infographic, you can give a custom prompt to Nano Banana Pro.

I tried the following prompt to turn my career journey into slide decks:

“Create a professional slide deck summarising my career journey from the uploaded resume. Structure it with 6–8 slides: an engaging title slide with my name and a tagline like ‘Versatile [Your Field] Professional’; a timeline of key roles and achievements; 2–3 slides on core competencies visualised as colourful Venn diagrams showing overlaps (e.g., one for technical skills like Python, leadership, and data analysis across projects; another for soft skills like communication and innovation intersecting with industries); a slide on unique value proposition; and a closing slide with contact info. Use a modern, clean theme with icons, bullet points for brevity, and visuals. Ensure the Venn diagrams highlight synergies for personal branding.”

View full Image Nano Banana Pro generated Slide Deck

If your work involves something that shows up on Google Search, you can also ask Gemini to look you up and then create an infographic based on it. Here’s an infographic that Nano Banana Pro generated on my work profile purely based on Google Search.

View full Image Nano Banana Pro generated infographic using Gemini