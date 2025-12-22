How to turn your selfie into a christmas AI portrait using GPT Image 1.5 and Gemini Nano Pro

The joyful festival of Christmas is around the corner. After the launch of ChatGPT’s GPT Image 1.5 model, social media has once again been taken by storm as netizens created festive AI portraits. With the holiday season approaching, we explore AI prompts for Gemini Nano Pro and GPT Image 1.5 for you to turn your selfies into magical results.

7 AI prompts to turn your selfie into Christmas AI portraits using GPT Image 1.5 and Nano Banana Pro.

1. Classic Christmas Tree Portrait Prompt:

“Turn the uploaded selfie into a realistic Christmas portrait while keeping the original facial features, face shape, skin tone, and expression unchanged. Place the man or woman sitting beside a beautifully decorated Christmas tree in a cozy living room. Warm golden fairy lights softly illuminate the face. Wrapped gifts and festive decor surround the subject. Cinematic lighting, shallow depth of field, natural holiday mood.”

2. Snowy Winter Christmas Look Prompt:

“Turn the selfie into a snowy Christmas portrait, ensuring the original facial features, skin texture, and identity remain exactly the same. Show the man or woman outdoors during gentle snowfall, wearing a winter coat and scarf. Soft festive lights glow in the background. Realistic snowflakes, cool winter tones balanced with warm lighting, cinematic Christmas atmosphere.”

AI-generated graphic created using Nano Banana Pro.

3. Cozy Fireplace Holiday Scene Prompt:

“Turn the selfie into a cozy Christmas Eve portrait while preserving all original facial details and natural expressions. Place the man or woman sitting near a glowing fireplace, wearing warm knit clothing. Firelight softly highlights the face. Christmas stockings, garlands, and candles decorate the background. Ultra realistic, intimate holiday lighting.”

4. Santa Hat Festive Close Up Prompt:

“Turn the selfie into a festive Christmas close-up while keeping the face completely unchanged and recognisable. Add a classic red Santa hat and soft holiday lighting. Twinkling Christmas lights create a colourful bokeh background. Clean composition, sharp focus on facial features, realistic holiday portrait style.”

AI-generated graphic created using the GPT Image 1.5.

5. Elegant Christmas Party Portrait Prompt:

“Turn the selfie into an elegant Christmas party portrait while maintaining the original facial structure, skin tone, and identity. Dress the man in a formal suit or the woman in an elegant festive outfit. Place the subject indoors with a decorated Christmas tree, warm golden lights, and subtle sparkle. Cinematic, high-quality holiday photography.”

6. Warm Candlelight Christmas Mood Prompt:

“Turn the selfie into a warm candlelight Christmas portrait, ensuring the original face remains unchanged and authentic. Surround the man or woman with softly glowing candles and minimal festive decor. Gentle shadows enhance facial features. Calm, artistic, cinematic holiday lighting.”

7. Christmas Morning Window Portrait Prompt:

“Turn the selfie into a peaceful Christmas morning portrait while keeping the original facial features exactly the same. Position the man or woman near a window with soft natural daylight. Subtle snow and holiday decor visible outside. Cozy festive clothing, bright and natural holiday atmosphere.”

