How to undo or edit a sent message on your iPhone

Did you know that you can undo and edit messages that you send via your Apple iPhone. The feature was introduced with iOS 16 last year. According to an Apple support page, to edit or undo messages on an iPhone, everyone must use iMessage with iOS 16, iPadOS 16.1, macOS Ventura, or later. If a user unsend or edits a message to someone using an Apple device with an older version of iOS, iPad OS, or macOS, the receiver may still see the old message.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}