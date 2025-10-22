How to use ChatGPT Atlas AI: Eligible devices, where to download, key features and more

OpenAI's new ChatGPT Atlas browser is here, bringing the competiton in AI powered browser arena to the fore. The new brower also expands OpenAI's product lineup beyond ChatGPT and Sora, as it looks to aggessively expand in the next few years.

The ChatGPT Atlas browser promises to make the browsing experience more seamless and smart with its AI powered integrations. But who can use Atlas and how to do you get started on OpenAI's new browser? Let's find out here.

Who can use Atlas? Atlas is currently only available to Mac users. While the browser itself is availble for freee, the Agent Mode which is a major selling point for it is available only to Pro, Plus and Enterprise users.

OpenAI has promised to bring Atlas to iOS, Android and Windows in the future but there is no fixed timeline yet on when that would happen.

How to use Atlas? Head over to chatgpt.com/atlas to download the new app

Login with your ChatGPT account in order to bring your memories straight into the new browser

You will also get the option to import your bookmarks, passwords, and history from Chrome/Safari/Firefox

You can set Atlas as your default browser by going to Settings → General → Set default.

Atlas memory based recommendations

Top features of Atlas: 1) ChatGPT as companion: ​ChatGPT accompanies the user while browsing the web on Atlas. The chatbot appears in the sidebar and can be accessed at any time by clicking the "Ask ChatGPT" option.

​The AI chatbot can be utilized to draft emails, code directly within the browser, autofill forms, summarize content from the webpage, and answer questions about it.

​2) Personalized browsing: ​Atlas features memory, meaning ChatGPT can remember the sites a user visited and their activities on them, using that information to personalize its responses.

​OpenAI says users can ask ChatGPT in Atlas queries like: "Find all the job postings I was looking at last week and create a summary of industry trends so I can prepare for interviews."

​The company mentions that browser memories are optional, and users can view or archive them in settings.

​3) AI-powered search: ​Unlike traditional browsers, when you search from the status bar in Atlas, your searches aren't routed through Google Search or Bing. Instead, they go through ChatGPT. OpenAI says it has significantly enhanced the ChatGPT search experience for Atlas by adding support for contextual tabs for traditional search, images, videos, or news stories, providing an experience similar to a traditional search engine.

​When users click on a search result, Atlas displays the link in a split view with the chat sidebar.

​4) Agentic Mode: ​The standout feature of Atlas is the Agent Mode introduction, which can perform actions on a user's behalf. The feature, inspired by ChatGPT Agent, can be used to book restaurant reservations, order groceries, create purchase lists, compare options, and handle multi-step tasks.

​OpenAI says the ChatGPT agent is now better at researching and analyzing, automating tasks, and planning events or making appointments while you browse.