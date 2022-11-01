Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  How to use Gmail confidential mode to protect unauthorized access to information

How to use Gmail confidential mode to protect unauthorized access to information

2 min read . 03:03 PM ISTLivemint, Edited By Neha Saini
Confidential mode on Gmail allows users to protect sensitive information from unauthorized or accidental sharing.

  • With Gmail confidential mode, users can set a message expiration date, revoke message access at any time and require a verification code by text to open messages.

Gmail is the primary email service used by millions of people worldwide. Despite using it too often, not many are aware about Confidential mode on Gmail which allows users to protect sensitive information from unauthorized or accidental sharing. It prevents other users from forwarding, copying, printing, or downloading messages or attachments. With the confidential mode on Google Gmail, users can set a message expiration date, revoke message access at any time and require a verification code by text to open messages.

It is worthy mentioning here that confidential mode doesn't prevent recipients from taking screenshots or photos of your messages or attachments. Also, recipients who have malicious programs on their computer may still be able to copy or download your messages or attachments.

How to send messages in Gmail confidential mode

If you wish to send email in confidential mode, follow these steps

- On your computer, go to Gmail.

- Click on Compose email.

- In the bottom right of the window, click on the confidential mode icon (lock with timer) to turn on confidential mode. If you've already turned on confidential mode for an email, go to the bottom of the email, then click Edit.

- Next, set an expiration date and passcode. These settings impact both the message text and any attachments.

- Here, you can choose to enable or disable SMS passcode. If you choose "No SMS passcode," recipients using the Gmail app will be able to open it directly. While the recipients who don't use Gmail will get emailed a passcode.

- And if you choose a "SMS passcode," recipients will get a passcode by text message.

- Click Save.

How to remove access to confidential emails early

With Gmail Confidential mode, users can also stop the recipient from viewing the email before the expiration date. To do so,

- Open Gmail on your computer

- On the left, click Sent.

- Open the confidential email.

- Click Remove access.

Readers must note that Gmail also allows its users to block incoming confidential messages. However, if you are using Gmail with your organization's domain, you will need to be signed in to an administrator account to block incoming confidential emails. Also, these changes take around 24 hours to happen.

