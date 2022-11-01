How to use Gmail confidential mode to protect unauthorized access to information

Gmail is the primary email service used by millions of people worldwide. Despite using it too often, not many are aware about Confidential mode on Gmail which allows users to protect sensitive information from unauthorized or accidental sharing. It prevents other users from forwarding, copying, printing, or downloading messages or attachments. With the confidential mode on Google Gmail, users can set a message expiration date, revoke message access at any time and require a verification code by text to open messages.

