How to use Gmail confidential mode to protect unauthorized access to information

Gmail is the primary email service used by millions of people worldwide. Despite using it too often, not many are aware about Confidential mode on Gmail which allows users to protect sensitive information from unauthorized or accidental sharing. It prevents other users from forwarding, copying, printing, or downloading messages or attachments. With the confidential mode on Google Gmail, users can set a message expiration date, revoke message access at any time and require a verification code by text to open messages.
It is worthy mentioning here that confidential mode doesn't prevent recipients from taking screenshots or photos of your messages or attachments. Also, recipients who have malicious programs on their computer may still be able to copy or download your messages or attachments.
How to send messages in Gmail confidential mode
If you wish to send email in confidential mode, follow these steps
- On your computer, go to Gmail.
- Click on Compose email.
- In the bottom right of the window, click on the confidential mode icon (lock with timer) to turn on confidential mode. If you've already turned on confidential mode for an email, go to the bottom of the email, then click Edit.
- Next, set an expiration date and passcode. These settings impact both the message text and any attachments.
- Here, you can choose to enable or disable SMS passcode. If you choose "No SMS passcode," recipients using the Gmail app will be able to open it directly. While the recipients who don't use Gmail will get emailed a passcode.