How to use Google Gemini to generate your perfect Holi look? Check step-by-step guide with 35 AI prompts

Holi 2026 is here, and like every major festival now, it comes with a wave of AI-generated images across social media. If you’re looking to create your own Holi-style images, here's a full guide with prompts to help you capture the classic festive vibe without getting your hands coloured

Here's how you can get started

Which AI to use for generating viral Holi images? The most obvious answer for transforming images into different styles is Google's Gemini AI. The model, which now runs on the Nano Banana 2 model, is capable of giving complex edits to images while maintaining the core details.

However, even with a powerful model like Nano Banana, there can be times when it messes up your facial details. In order to make sure that doesn't happen to your Holi 2026 images, pick a clear, front-facing image in good lighting. We have also added clear instructions inside the prompts to make sure Gemini strictly adheres to your facial style.

How to create viral Holi 2026 images using Gemini? Step 1: Open Gemini app or website

Step 2: Upload a clear, front-facing image in order to anchor the AI to your own likeness

Step 3: Use one of the prompts below or try one of your own.

Step 4: If the output doesn't feel to your liking, use a conversational follow-up prompt or interact with another AI to refine your prompt.

35 Gemini prompts to create your viral Holi look: 1) Street-style action shot Recreate the uploaded image to capture a high-speed, dynamic action shot during a chaotic Rangwali Holi street festival in India. The subject is mid-stride in a narrow, sunlit alley, wearing a traditional white cotton kurta, as a massive cloud of authentic pink and yellow gulal erupts around him. Shot on an 85mm f/1.4 lens at 1/8000s to freeze the flying festival colors against a blurred crowd of revelers. Strictly preserve my facial identity. Do not alter my eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, expression, or natural skin texture. Use my uploaded image as the exact base reference. Do not generate a new face or beautify my features. If facial features change even slightly, regenerate the output while prioritising identity preservation over stylisation.

AI generated Holi 2026 look

2) Holi fashion look Use the uploaded photo to generate an ultra-premium automotive fashion portrait set during a luxury Holi estate party. The subject leans confidently against the matte-black hood of an SUV, his tailored white linen overshirt beautifully stained with deep purple and green Holi water. The harsh midday sun casts precise shadows, highlighting the granular dry powder resting on the car's surface. Lock my facial identity completely to the uploaded image. My eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, expression, and natural skin texture must not be altered. Do not generate a new face or beautify my features. If facial features change even slightly, regenerate the output while prioritising identity preservation over stylisation.

Gemini generated Holi image

3) Morning thali profile Generate a vibrant morning lifestyle portrait using the uploaded reference, set on a sunlit Delhi penthouse terrace on the morning of Holi. The subject holds a vintage brass thali filled with mounds of organic, bright Holi colors (red, green, saffron). A gentle morning breeze blows a fine mist of pastel green powder past his face, captured in sharp 4K clarity using a 50mm focal length. I require absolute facial preservation from the uploaded photo. Do not change my eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, proportions, hair, or expression. The base reference must be used exactly without generating a new face or adding artificial beauty filters. If facial features change even slightly, regenerate the output while prioritising identity preservation over stylisation.

4) The Pichkari' frame Recreate the uploaded image with the subject standing under the ornate arches of a Udaipur heritage palace during a royal Rajputana Holi celebration. He is styled in a regal, raw silk white kurta, catching a dramatic, sweeping splash of crimson water from a traditional brass pichkari mid-air. Ambient bounced light fills the shadows, emphasizing the microscopic texture of the wet fabric and ancient stone. Facial identity must remain exactly as the uploaded reference. Zero alterations to my eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, expression, or natural skin texture. Do not generate a new face or attempt to beautify my features. If facial features change even slightly, regenerate the output while prioritising identity preservation over stylisation.

5) Classic bike look: Use the uploaded image to generate a gritty, cinematic arrival scene of the subject straddling a classic motorcycle outside a lively Holi ground. He wears a rugged denim jacket over a white crewneck, heavily coated in a chaotic mix of dry orange and magenta festival gulal. The overhead midday lighting accentuates the granular powder on his skin and the bike, shot with a wide 24mm lens. Maintain the exact facial identity of the uploaded image. Do not modify my eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, expression, or natural skin texture. Rely strictly on the base reference without generating a new face or beautifying. If facial features change even slightly, regenerate the output while prioritising identity preservation over stylisation.

Gemini generated image

6) Editorial skin-texture close-up Recreate the uploaded portrait as a high-end editorial magazine close-up) The subject features a single, perfectly placed smear of vibrant neon pink gulal across his cheekbone, contrasting with a pristine white oxford shirt) Use a 100mm macro lens to capture the fine pores of the skin and the chalky texture of the powder) Strictly preserve my facial identity) Do not alter my eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, expression, or natural skin texture) Use my uploaded image as the exact base reference)

7) Dynamic 'gulal throw' look Generate a powerful, low-angle shot of the uploaded subject standing in an open festival ground) He is aggressively throwing two handfuls of emerald green and saffron Holi powder directly toward the camera, creating a vibrant vortex of color dust) He wears a heavily stained white tee, with cinematic color grading) Strictly preserve my facial identity) Do not alter my eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, expression, or natural skin texture) Use my uploaded image as the exact base reference)

8) Color bomb freeze frame Use the uploaded reference to create a dramatic slow-motion explosion sequence capturing the exact moment a Holi color bomb goes off. The subject is engulfed in a massive cloud of illuminated gold and violet gulal. Employ sharp, directional rim lighting to carve out his silhouette and highlight the suspended powder particles in crisp 8K resolution, preserving a premium cinematic feel. I require absolute facial preservation from the uploaded photo. Do not change my eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, proportions, hair, or expression. The base reference must be used exactly without generating a new face or adding artificial beauty filters. If facial features change even slightly, regenerate the output while prioritising identity preservation over stylisation.

AI generated Holi look

9) Minimalist high-fashion Holi portrait Recreate the uploaded image with a minimalist, clean aesthetic blending high fashion with traditional Holi. The subject looks directly into the lens with a calm posture, wearing a perfectly tailored white traditional tunic. A single, distinct splash of brilliant cyan Holi water streaks across his left shoulder, offering the only pop of color in a high-key, shadowless lighting setup. Facial identity must remain exactly as the uploaded reference. Zero alterations to my eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, expression, or natural skin texture. Do not generate a new face or attempt to beautify my features. If facial features change even slightly, regenerate the output while prioritising identity preservation over stylisation.

10) High-energy Holi DJ party Generate an image using the uploaded photo, placing the subject in the foreground of a high-energy Holi DJ party. The subject is laughing candidly, sharply in focus, while heavily blurred figures in the background dance and toss vibrant red powder to the sky. Shot with a 50mm f/1.2 lens, the shallow depth of field creates beautiful bokeh from the airborne festival colors in natural daylight. Maintain the exact facial identity of the uploaded image. Do not modify my eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, expression, or natural skin texture. Rely strictly on the base reference without generating a new face or beautifying. If facial features change even slightly, regenerate the output while prioritising identity preservation over stylisation.

11) Cinematic rain-soaked Holi scene Use the uploaded reference to create a dramatic, moody scene where a sudden spring rain shower mixes with ongoing Holi celebrations. The subject stands in the rain, his white shirt clinging realistically, as streaks of washed-out blue and pink Holi colors run down the fabric. Use cool, cinematic lighting to reflect off the raindrops and wet pavement, captured with a fast shutter speed. Strictly preserve my facial identity. Do not alter my eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, expression, or natural skin texture. Use my uploaded image as the exact base reference. Do not generate a new face or beautify my features. If facial features change even slightly, regenerate the output while prioritising identity preservation over stylisation.

12) Holika Dahan eve cinematic portrait Recreate the uploaded image for a dramatic Holika Dahan eve aesthetic. The subject is illuminated by the warm, flickering amber glow of the sacred Holi bonfire just off-camera. He wears a textured dark kurta lightly stained with ash and a small tilak of dry red gulal on his forehead. The background features floating embers, creating a highly cinematic, culturally rich photographic look. Lock my facial identity completely to the uploaded image. My eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, expression, and natural skin texture must not be altered. Do not generate a new face or beautify my features. If facial features change even slightly, regenerate the output while prioritising identity preservation over stylisation.

13) Luxury street-style Holi editorial Generate a luxury street-style portrait using the uploaded image, set against the backdrop of a vibrant Indian street during Holi. The subject wears high-fashion streetwear—a structured beige utility vest over a white hoodie—that is heavily splattered with neon orange and teal festival paint. Shot with a harsh on-camera flash to create sharp drop-shadows, mimicking a raw, professional editorial campaign. I require absolute facial preservation from the uploaded photo. Do not change my eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, proportions, hair, or expression. The base reference must be used exactly without generating a new face or adding artificial beauty filters. If facial features change even slightly, regenerate the output while prioritising identity preservation over stylisation.

14) Tropical destination Holi celebration Use the uploaded photo to create a bright, tropical destination Holi celebration scene, perhaps in Goa. The subject wears a lightweight, unbuttoned linen shirt, his skin glowing under the sun, as a soft ocean breeze blows pastel peach and mint gulal past his face. The lighting is intensely bright and summery, captured on a 35mm lens for an aspirational lifestyle framing. Facial identity must remain exactly as the uploaded reference. Zero alterations to my eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, expression, or natural skin texture. Do not generate a new face or attempt to beautify my features. If facial features change even slightly, regenerate the output while prioritising identity preservation over stylisation.

15) High-angle Holi rooftop image Recreate the uploaded image from an extreme high-angle, drone-style perspective capturing the aftermath of a massive Holi bash. The subject is lying comfortably on a textured bed of thickly layered, multi-colored dry gulal on a rooftop, looking directly up at the camera. He wears a white shirt that blends into the vivid festival background, with soft sunlight casting gentle shadows. Maintain the exact facial identity of the uploaded image. Do not modify my eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, expression, or natural skin texture. Rely strictly on the base reference without generating a new face or beautifying. If facial features change even slightly, regenerate the output while prioritising identity preservation over stylisation.

16) Rangwali Holi block party portrait Generate a candid, highly detailed shot of the uploaded subject adjusting a pair of classic metal-framed sunglasses during a vibrant Rangwali Holi block party. The reflective lenses perfectly mirror a chaotic, colorful crowd throwing water balloons. His jawline is sharply defined against a hazy background of floating purple dust, shot with an 85mm lens for intense portrait compression. Strictly preserve my facial identity. Do not alter my eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, expression, or natural skin texture. Use my uploaded image as the exact base reference. Do not generate a new face or beautify my features. If facial features change even slightly, regenerate the output while prioritising identity preservation over stylisation.

17) Blue-hour silhouette Holi portrait Use the uploaded reference to design a striking silhouette portrait taken during the final moments of dusk on Holi evening. The subject stands in profile, his face softly illuminated by cool blue-hour ambient light, while a warm golden rim-light catches a dense cloud of pink gulal lingering in the air behind him. The resulting image should have profound cinematic depth. Lock my facial identity completely to the uploaded image. My eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, expression, and natural skin texture must not be altered. Do not generate a new face or beautify my features. If facial features change even slightly, regenerate the output while prioritising identity preservation over stylisation.

18) Anamorphic lens Holi portrait Recreate the uploaded image using an anamorphic lens aesthetic, featuring horizontal lens flares. The subject strikes a commanding pose, brushing thick layers of cobalt blue Holi powder off a light grey blazer worn over a white t-shirt. The lighting is moody, highlighting the gritty realism of a high-end Holi party's aftermath against a blurred festival ground. I require absolute facial preservation from the uploaded photo. Do not change my eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, proportions, hair, or expression. The base reference must be used exactly without generating a new face or adding artificial beauty filters. If facial features change even slightly, regenerate the output while prioritising identity preservation over stylisation.

19) Post-Holi wipe portrait Generate a hyper-realistic, intimate portrait using the uploaded photo of the subject wiping his face with a white towel after hours of playing Holi. Half of his face is wiped clean, revealing natural skin texture perfectly, while the other half remains covered in a thick, vibrant paste of green and magenta gulal. The lighting is soft and directional, emphasizing the wet/dry contrast. Facial identity must remain exactly as the uploaded reference. Zero alterations to my eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, expression, or natural skin texture. Do not generate a new face or attempt to beautify my features. If facial features change even slightly, regenerate the output while prioritising identity preservation over stylisation.

20) Smoke bomb Holi festival portrait Use the uploaded image to create an atmospheric scene where the subject holds an active, brightly burning orange smoke bomb during a modern Holi music festival. He wears a dark, technical windbreaker, and the thick smoke aggressively billows across the frame, mixing with flying dry colors. Capture the sharp, granular details of the smoke interacting with natural daylight on a 50mm lens. Maintain the exact facial identity of the uploaded image. Do not modify my eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, expression, or natural skin texture. Rely strictly on the base reference without generating a new face or beautifying. If facial features change even slightly, regenerate the output while prioritising identity preservation over stylisation.

21) Cyber-Holi night portrait

Recreate the uploaded image in a futuristic, neon-lit "Cyber-Holi" night party setting. The subject stands in a dark outdoor venue, illuminated entirely by glowing UV blacklights that cause fluorescent cyan and pink gulal splattered across his black t-shirt to intensely glow. The image must possess hyper-realistic low-light noise and accurate neon reflections, avoiding any cartoonish rendering. Strictly preserve my facial identity. Do not alter my eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, expression, or natural skin texture. Use my uploaded image as the exact base reference. Do not generate a new face or beautify my features. If facial features change even slightly, regenerate the output while prioritising identity preservation over stylisation.

22) Rain-streaked glass Holi portrait Generate a creative, voyeuristic portrait of the uploaded subject looking through a rain-streaked pane of glass after a Holi celebration. The glass is heavily stained with vibrant, dripping water-colors from a pichkari fight, partially obscuring the subject's white shirt. His face is sharply focused through a clear patch, with diffused overcast lighting creating a highly artistic mood. Lock my facial identity completely to the uploaded image. My eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, expression, and natural skin texture must not be altered. Do not generate a new face or beautify my features. If facial features change even slightly, regenerate the output while prioritising identity preservation over stylisation.

23) Vrindavan-style Holi leap Use the uploaded reference to capture a gravity-defying, mid-air leap during a traditional Vrindavan-style Holi celebration. The subject is suspended above a dusty courtyard, his white linen clothes flowing, as he violently throws bright yellow flower petals and gulal toward the sky. The camera uses a 1/4000s shutter speed under bright sun, ensuring absolute sharpness of the complex powder physics. I require absolute facial preservation from the uploaded photo. Do not change my eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, proportions, hair, or expression. The base reference must be used exactly without generating a new face or adding artificial beauty filters. If facial features change even slightly, regenerate the output while prioritising identity preservation over stylisation.

24) Holi morning temple portrait Recreate the uploaded image as a serene, spiritual Holi morning portrait. The subject sits peacefully on the ancient stone steps of a temple, wearing a simple white cotton kurta lightly touched with organic marigold paste on his forehead and cheeks. Soft, hazy morning light filters through the frame, creating a culturally rich Indian atmosphere with hyper-realistic fabric and stone textures. Facial identity must remain exactly as the uploaded reference. Zero alterations to my eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, expression, or natural skin texture. Do not generate a new face or attempt to beautify my features. If facial features change even slightly, regenerate the output while prioritising identity preservation over stylisation.

25) 90s film-style Holi portrait Generate a nostalgic, vintage film-style photograph using the uploaded image, capturing a 90s-style neighborhood Holi celebration. The portrait features 35mm film grain and a warm color grade. The subject is laughing, wearing an unbuttoned retro shirt, with a hazy cloud of muted pastel pink gulal hanging in the air. The lens captures a slight, intentional softness mimicking classic analog photography. Maintain the exact facial identity of the uploaded image. Do not modify my eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, expression, or natural skin texture. Rely strictly on the base reference without generating a new face or beautifying. If facial features change even slightly, regenerate the output while prioritising identity preservation over stylisation.

26) Macro collar-stain Holi portrait Use the uploaded photo to create a macro-focused portrait of the subject pulling at the collar of a crisp, heavy-weight white polo shirt during a Holi party. The collar is dramatically stained with a thick, wet smear of crimson red color from a water balloon hit. The lighting is sharp and side-directional, highlighting the fine pores of the subject's skin with DSLR-level clarity. Strictly preserve my facial identity. Do not alter my eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, expression, or natural skin texture. Use my uploaded image as the exact base reference. Do not generate a new face or beautify my features. If facial features change even slightly, regenerate the output while prioritising identity preservation over stylisation.

27) Double exposure Holi image: Recreate the uploaded image using a sophisticated in-camera double exposure effect blending the subject with a massive Holi festival crowd. The subject's clean, sharply focused profile is beautifully blended with a secondary exposure of hands throwing massive clouds of magenta and cyan gulal. The background is a clean white, allowing the layered textures of the festival to stand out as a premium editorial art piece. Lock my facial identity completely to the uploaded image. My eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, expression, and natural skin texture must not be altered. Do not generate a new face or beautify my features. If facial features change even slightly, regenerate the output while prioritising identity preservation over stylisation.

28) Puddle reflection Holi portrait Generate an artistic, low-angle shot using the uploaded reference, captured entirely through the reflection of a large puddle on an Indian street post-Holi. The puddle surface is swirling with mixed liquid colors, reflecting the subject standing tall against a bright blue sky, wearing a heavily stained white kurta. The image must possess realistic water ripples and sharp focus on the reflected face. I require absolute facial preservation from the uploaded photo. Do not change my eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, proportions, hair, or expression. The base reference must be used exactly without generating a new face or adding artificial beauty filters. If facial features change even slightly, regenerate the output while prioritising identity preservation over stylisation.

29) Pushkar-style Holi portrait Use the uploaded image to create a rugged, high-fashion portrait set in a dusty desert environment, reminiscent of a Pushkar Holi celebration. The subject squints slightly against the brilliant midday sun, wearing a loose-fitting earth-tone overshirt. The wind blows fine sand mixed with vibrant orange and red gulal across the frame, creating a gritty, highly textured cinematic scene. Facial identity must remain exactly as the uploaded reference. Zero alterations to my eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, expression, or natural skin texture. Do not generate a new face or attempt to beautify my features. If facial features change even slightly, regenerate the output while prioritising identity preservation over stylisation.

30) Holi concept portrait Recreate the uploaded image as a dramatic, low-key studio portrait conceptualizing the colors of Holi. A single intense spotlight illuminates the subject from above, casting cinematic shadows across his jawline. He wears a black t-shirt, making the bright streaks of neon green and yellow gulal aggressively dusted across his shoulders visually explode against the pure darkness of the background. Maintain the exact facial identity of the uploaded image. Do not modify my eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, expression, or natural skin texture. Rely strictly on the base reference without generating a new face or beautifying. If facial features change even slightly, regenerate the output while prioritising identity preservation over stylisation.

31) Holi water impact shot Generate an ultra-realistic, high-speed fluid dynamics shot using the uploaded photo. The subject is captured the exact millisecond a massive bucket of purple-tinted Holi water is splashed against his chest by a friend off-camera. He wears a white henley shirt, and the complex colored water droplets are frozen mid-air, catching bright natural sunlight. The face must remain in absolute, sharp focus. Strictly preserve my facial identity. Do not alter my eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, expression, or natural skin texture. Use my uploaded image as the exact base reference. Do not generate a new face or beautify my features. If facial features change even slightly, regenerate the output while prioritising identity preservation over stylisation.

32) Holi mela walk Use the uploaded reference to create a commanding, cinematic shot of the subject walking confidently through a vibrant Holi mela. He wears an open, flowing white shirt. Behind him, a massive, out-of-focus explosion of every spectrum of colored festival powder fills the entire background. Shot on a 200mm telephoto lens to compress the background heavily and create a powerful, heroic perspective. Lock my facial identity completely to the uploaded image. My eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, expression, and natural skin texture must not be altered. Do not generate a new face or beautify my features. If facial features change even slightly, regenerate the output while prioritising identity preservation over stylisation.

33) Intimate traditional gulal application portrait Recreate the uploaded image in a tight, intimate framing where the subject's face is partially framed by two hands applying color. The hands are covered in wet red and yellow paste, gently rubbing gulal near his jawline in a traditional Holi greeting. The lighting is soft and flattering, creating a deeply personal, emotionally resonant Indian festival moment with DSLR-quality skin detail. I require absolute facial preservation from the uploaded photo. Do not change my eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, proportions, hair, or expression. The base reference must be used exactly without generating a new face or adding artificial beauty filters. If facial features change even slightly, regenerate the output while prioritising identity preservation over stylisation.

34) Rooftop Holi aftermath portrait Generate a quiet, introspective portrait using the uploaded photo, capturing the exhausted joy of the Holi festival's aftermath on a rooftop. The subject is sitting on a wooden bench, leaning forward, his clothes and skin heavily saturated with mixed, muddy colors. The late afternoon sun casts long shadows, emphasizing the gritty texture of dried gulal and sweat on a highly realistic face. Facial identity must remain exactly as the uploaded reference. Zero alterations to my eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, expression, or natural skin texture. Do not generate a new face or attempt to beautify my features. If facial features change even slightly, regenerate the output while prioritising identity preservation over stylisation.

35) Over-the-shoulder Holi parade portrait Use the uploaded image to create a dynamic, over-the-shoulder portrait during a street Holi parade. The subject is walking away but turns his head back to look directly into the lens. The background features heavy motion blur of a festive, dancing crowd, while his face and the dry blue gulal sitting on the shoulder of his white kurta remain razor-sharp. Maintain the exact facial identity of the uploaded image. Do not modify my eyes, nose, lips, jawline, skin tone, facial proportions, hairstyle, expression, or natural skin texture. Rely strictly on the base reference without generating a new face or beautifying. If facial features change even slightly, regenerate the output while prioritising identity preservation over stylisation.