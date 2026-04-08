How to use Google Gemini's new AI shopping features in India: Check step-by-step guide

Google has rolled out a bunch of new AI-powered shopping features for users in India across the Gemini app, AI Mode in Search, and Circle to Search. Google says the new features allow users to shop with more confidence and less effort.

If you are wondering how to make the most of these new AI tools, here is a quick guide on how to use Google's AI shopping features across the Gemini app, Search, and Circle to Search.

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Shopping experience with Gemini: The Gemini app now allows users to transition directly from brainstorming to browsing products within the chat itself.

Users can now get shoppable product listings, comparison tables, prices from across the web, and places to buy right in the Gemini app. The company is also adding a Shopping Graph in order to make sure that users can trust that they are seeing fresh information and unmatched selection.

How to use Gemini for seamless shopping Open the Google Gemini app on your smartphone.

Type a natural, conversational query (e.g., "Brainstorm festive looks for a wedding" or "Build a holiday gift list for my tech-savvy brother").

Take a look at the AI-generated response and scroll through various price comparisons to view the direct websites to buy the product from within the chat.

You can also ask follow-up questions to Gemini in both English and Hindi.

Other AI shopping experiences: Shopping in Google's AI Mode: Google says it is rolling out its biggest upgrade to shopping in AI Mode in Search by making it more conversational and seamless. Users can now ask a conversational shopping question in AI Mode and the AI will provide an intelligently organised response that brings together rich visual results, pricing details, and inventory information.

If you ask it to help you decide between multiple items, the AI will generate a side-by-side comparison table featuring insights summarised from user reviews to help you quickly understand the differences. This upgraded Search experience is currently available in English, with Hindi support rolling out soon.

AI shopping with Circle to Search: Google has upgraded Circle to Search on Pixel 10 and Galaxy S26 lineup to identify multiple objects at once.