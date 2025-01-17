How to use Microsoft’s AI PowerPoint generator to create presentations for you

Using the Microsoft 365 Copilot service gives you access to the AI PowerPoint generator, which allows you to create presentations quickly using generative AI.

If you're a corporate worker, a student, or simply an education professional, you'll know how important presentations can be. But sometimes, we're in a time crunch, and it’s not always feasible to spend all your time creating presentations. But what if we told you that you can actually leverage generative AI to create presentations quickly? Microsoft 365 Copilot service gives you access to this feature, which is called the AI PowerPoint presentation generator. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Using this, you can create presentations quickly using generative AI. All you need to do is provide some basic information and ideas, and the AI takes over to create the designs, all of the text, and even images on your behalf.

To Learn How To Make Presentations Using AI, Follow These Steps Note: To create AI presentations, you will need to subscribe to Microsoft 365 Copilot. Once you do, follow these steps: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 1: Open PowerPoint online or the PowerPoint desktop app. Now, select Copilot.

Step 2: PowerPoint will now give you the option to create a presentation based on a reference you have, such as a file, or you can actually describe the content you want it to include.

Step 3: Now, you need to enter a prompt in Copilot, asking it to create a presentation for you. Be sure to describe how you would like your presentation to be. We recommend being quite detailed and to the point. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For example, if you want to create a presentation about the flora and fauna found in the state of Uttarakhand and the medicinal plants there, you can enter a prompt like: "Create a presentation about the medicinal plants found in Uttarakhand and the general flora and fauna."

Add information like "make it easy to understand," and you can also specify the number of slides you would like to have in your PPT. Once you're done entering the prompt, tap on send.

Step 4: Now, you will see that the tool generates a PowerPoint presentation for you. However, if something doesn't seem quite right or needs tweaking, you have the ability to edit it. You can add more information, include more slides, rework the images, and even rewrite the text that the AI created. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AI Presentations: What You Need To Know You can be as detailed as you like. Microsoft says that you can get a wide range of content recommendations, and you can also get writing assistance to improve the text on your slides and receive design help for selection and layout optimisation.

There’s also an easy way to create charts and graphs from the data included in your presentation. Also, you can create summary slides that summarise the data found in your presentation. All of these features should help you create a presentation quickly and effectively.