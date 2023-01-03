ChatGPT is a month old now. But the artificial intelligence (AI) driven chatbot still continues to make headlines due to its vast areas of applications. It can answer your general queries, write letters, poems and essays for you. You can learn new skills using the ChatGPT. Experts suggest that the AI chatbot has the ability to replace Google search in the future. One of the applications of the amazing AI chatbot is its ability to write codes and help developers in solving coding-related problems.

But first things first. What exactly is ChatGPT?

ChatGPT is a conversational chatbot. Elon Musk-backed research body - OpenAI has developed the chatbot. It is trained to follow an instruction in a prompt and provide a detailed response.

The AI chatbot is free to use. It’s first beta was released in December 2022. The platform crossed more than 1 million users in its first week of launch.

Coming back to applications of ChatGPT, let’s take a look at how the chatbot can be used by developers to find solutions to coding related problems.

How can developers use ChatGPT?

While ChatGPT can write codes for free, it is advisable to avoid asking the chatbot to generate codes, especially the ones that require a lot of context. The model in its current form is too new and naive to expect it to do your job for you. Having said that, there are other ways developers can make the best use of the ChatGPT.

You can use it to help find mistakes in the code written by you. Having trouble debugging a code after long hours of effort and hardwork? Try ChatGPT. The model can not only help you find the problem, it can also offer you with a possible solution that may take much of the pain off your shoulder.

ChatGPT can also be used to quickly find edge cases in your code, thanks to its ample computational power. So work smartly and use the chatbot to save hours of your work finding edge cases. You can also ask ChatGPT to write test cases.

ChatGPT can be creative too. Use it to get product ideas and then ask subsequent use cases of your software product. It may not come with out-of-the-box ideas, but can surely give you a pool to catch the fish.