How to use OpenAI’s ChatGPT to solve coding-related problems2 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2023, 05:00 PM IST
- ChatGPT is a conversational chatbot backed by Elon Musk-backed research body - OpenAI.
ChatGPT is a month old now. But the artificial intelligence (AI) driven chatbot still continues to make headlines due to its vast areas of applications. It can answer your general queries, write letters, poems and essays for you. You can learn new skills using the ChatGPT. Experts suggest that the AI chatbot has the ability to replace Google search in the future. One of the applications of the amazing AI chatbot is its ability to write codes and help developers in solving coding-related problems.