Meta-owned WhatsApp offers a host of useful features for its users. One such feature is the live location feature that allows users to share their location with other contacts on WhatsApp. Users can also opt to share real-time location for a specific amount of time with the participants of an individual or group chat.

WhatsApp users can also control whether and how long to share your live location. They can also stop sharing their live location at any time.

The platform also offers end-to-end encryption for this feature as well. This means that no one can see your live location except the people you shared with. Here we tell you steps to share your live location with WhatsApp contacts. But before, you must enable location permissions for WhatsApp on your device. To do so, go to Settings on your phone, tap on Apps and notifications and then click on Advanced followed by App permissions. Here, tap on Location and turn on the toggle in front of WhatsApp.

Here’s how to share live location with an individual or group chat:

Step 1- Open WhatsApp on your phone

Step 2- Go to the chat you wish to share location with and tap on Attach

Step 3- Here, tap on Location and then tap on Share live location

Step 4- You can select the length of time you'd like to share your live location. Once the selected amount of time lapses, your live location will stop being shared.

Step 5- Optionally, you can also add a comment. Finally tap on Send.

How to stop live location with an individual or group chat:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and go to the chat you wish to stop your location with.

Step 2- Tap on Stop sharing and then tap STOP.

