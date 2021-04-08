Facebook-owned popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp has announced a new sticker pack named 'Vaccines for All' as a piece of the firm's endeavours towards spreading mindfulness about the Covid-19 vaccine.

These stickers, called "Vaccines for All", are a mode of allowing WhatsApp users to show their appreciation for healthcare workers around the world.

The new sticker pack was created in partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO). The stickers have been designed by WHO.

"As Covid-19 vaccines are being rolled out across the world, the new sticker pack aims to encourage vaccine uptake and represents hope," Andy Pattison, Team Lead, Digital Channels, WHO said in a press statement. "Covid-19 vaccines will be a gamechanger, but, for now, we must continue to wear a mask, physically distance, avoid crowds, ventilate indoor spaces and clean hands."

Also, to offer verified information on Covid-19, WhatsApp has also joined forces with over 150 national, state and local governments, as well as organisations including the WHO and UNICEF.

All you need to know about the 'Vaccine for All' sticker pack

The Covid-19 helplines created on WhatsApp have also started offering vaccine information and registration. The new 'Vaccine for All' sticker pack carries 23 particular stickers to WhatsApp, planned in partnership with the WHO.

The stickers are accessible for download to both Android and iOS users and are pointed toward letting people "express the joy, relief, and hope they feel about the possibilities the Covid-19 vaccines offer", reported news agency ANI quoting Mashable.

Alongside the stickers, WhatsApp has also added Covid-19 helplines from different governments and organisations like the WHO, UNICEF, and more since the beginning of the pandemic. WhatsApp also said that the administrations in nations including India, Argentina, Brazil, Indonesia, and South Africa have begun utilising these helplines to connect citizens to accurate COVID-19 vaccine information and registration.

The report further added that in India, WhatsApp has cooperated with MyGov to give data related to Covid-19 through a chatbot. The chatbot, called MyGov Corona Helpdesk includes details on Covid-19 vaccines and has surpassed the mark of 30 million users.

