How to use xAI Grok Imagine photo and video generator for free? Check our step-by- step guide

Elon Musk has announced that his Grok AI chatbot's new Imagine video and image generation feature is now available for free for all users. The new feature was unveiled a few days back and was only limited to paid users, but Musk and the xAI team decided to roll out the new feature to free users as well after OpenAI released its GPT-5 model on Thursday.

Advertisement

After the announcement, Grok became one of the first widely available chatbots to provide video generation abilities for free. While OpenAI has the Sora text-to-video model and Google has the similar Veo 3 model, both are locked behind a paywall.

While using Grok Imagine, users can first generate or upload an image, and then the chatbot provides an option to convert it into a video.

Grok Imagine has a number of creative modes which include Normal, Fun, Custom, and Spicy. The Spicy mode on the chatbot can generate NSFW art and is an opt-in feature that is also restricted by an age cap. The chatbot is capable of generating videos of up to 15 seconds along with synchronised audio.

Advertisement

The new feature is currently in early beta stage and is available only on the Grok iOS and Android applications, with no information yet on when it will arrive on the dedicated website.

Also Read | Elon Musk says AI has taken hard work out of coding, predicts shift in tech jobs

How to use Grok Imagine? Open the Grok app on your phone or update your app to the latest version.

Complete the sign-in formalities and go to the chat window.

You should now see a new Imagine tab at the top right corner; click on it.

Enter a text prompt describing the scene, style, or action you want in the desired image.

You can also upload an image from your gallery and ask the AI to make changes to it.

Prior to Grok Imagine, xAI had rolled out dedicated companions on the Grok app called Ani, Rudi, and Valentine to the company's iOS app.