'How will I answer if someone asks me my name? ChatGPT outage triggers internet meme fest

In a significant service disruption, OpenAI’s widely-used AI chatbot, ChatGPT, experienced a global outage on Tuesday, leaving users across multiple countries unable to access its core functionalities. The issue began around 2:45 PM IST and quickly escalated, affecting both web and mobile users worldwide.

This incident marks one of the most widespread and impactful outages for OpenAI in recent months. Users reliant on the platform for academic assignments, professional work, and everyday assistance expressed their frustration online, particularly as the company remained tight-lipped about the root cause of the problem.

OpenAI has yet to issue an official explanation, and the absence of clarity has only intensified user concerns. Many turned to social media platform X to voice their grievances and poke fun at the situation.

Social media reacts with humour and memes Despite the disruption, the internet wasted no time in turning the outage into a meme-fest. One user, @pathray_ri77258, shared a tongue-in-cheek tweet: “When @ChatGPT is so overworked it can't even finish your message... Today, many users (myself included) are facing errors in the message stream. Is @OpenAI having a burnout day? The fun part? I asked #ChatGPT to write this tweet about its own crash. Self-awareness level: 🤖”

Another user, @JeetN25, summed up the collective panic with a relatable meme: “Everyone running to Twitter to check if ChatGPT is down for anyone else #chatgpt #chatgptdown,” accompanied by a clip of people sprinting in a queue.

Popular meme creator @sagarcasm shared a photo of a man without hands, captioned, “LinkedIn Content Creators when ChatGPT is down,” highlighting the heavy dependence on the tool for online content creation.

In another humorous jab, a user shared an image representing the prehistoric era with the caption: “This is how I feel when ChatGPT is down: #ChatGPT.” Meanwhile, user Altaf posted, “ChatGPT is down—how will I answer if someone asks me my name,” encapsulating the absurdity of modern digital reliance.

Widespread technical reports According to data from Downdetector, India alone logged over 800 complaints, with 88 per cent citing issues with ChatGPT’s main functions. An additional eight per cent pointed to problems with the mobile application, while four per cent reported troubles with API integration.

In the United States, the scale of the outage appeared even more severe. Over 1,900 users reported issues around 07:15 PM IST, with a staggering 93 per cent experiencing disruptions with ChatGPT itself. Seven per cent reported difficulties with the app, and one per cent cited login failures.

While OpenAI has yet to confirm a timeline for full restoration, users are hoping for a swift resolution.