How will tech giants like Meta, Amazon, Apple get affected by new rule changes by EU? Explained1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST
How EU's new rules for tech giants will shake up how major players like Apple and Meta do business online
European Commission on Wednesday will reveal the names of services that are big enough to fall under the new regulations under the Digital Markets Act. The DMA will come into effect from March next year, imposing a rigid system of dos and don'ts for tech companies in order to create a fairer market.