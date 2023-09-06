Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / News/  How will tech giants like Meta, Amazon, Apple get affected by new rule changes by EU? Explained

How will tech giants like Meta, Amazon, Apple get affected by new rule changes by EU? Explained

1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST Livemint

  • How EU's new rules for tech giants will shake up how major players like Apple and Meta do business online

(FILES) This file photo taken on August 28, 2019 shows the US multinational technology and Internet-related services company Google logo (top L), US online store application Amazon (top C), US online social media and social networking service, Facebook (top R) and US multinational technology company Apple logo application (down C) displayed on a tablet in Lille. - A powerhouse line-up of earnings releases on Thursday is expected to show that giants of Big Tech are on firm financial footing despite turbulent politics and the coronavirus pandemic. Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Twitter and Google-parent Alphabet are all slated to disclose how their businesses faired in the third quarter of this year. (Photo by DENIS CHARLET / AFP)

European Commission on Wednesday will reveal the names of services that are big enough to fall under the new regulations under the Digital Markets Act. The DMA will come into effect from March next year, imposing a rigid system of dos and don'ts for tech companies in order to create a fairer market.

After the commission's announcement today, the listed companies will have six months in order to align their services with the new rules or take legal recourse against the designation as ‘gatekeepers’.

EU has been working on building tougher regulation of big tech in order to protect European users online and encourage competition in US giants dominated industry.

EU industry commissioner Thierry Breton has said that the organization is discussing compliance with the companies but noted that "if the solutions they propose are not good enough, we will not hesitate to take strong action".

According to AFP, EU had named seven companies who had self-declared revenue and user figures to be declared as ‘gatekeepers’. These companies include Google parent Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, TikTok owner ByteDance, Facebook owner Meta, Microsoft and Samsung.

The ‘gatekeeper’ status is applicable when a service has over 45 million monthly active users and over 10,000 yearly active business users in the EU.

How will tech companies like Apple, Google be affected under the new rules?

The DMA will make it illegal for companies to favour their own services over those of their competitors. For example, Microsoft has already announced that it will respect users' choice of default browser.

In addition, companies will not be allowed to combine personal data across their different services or use data collected by third parties to compete with them. Companies will also have to allow users to download applications from competing platforms.

Another aim of the DMA is to prevent large companies from stifling the progress of their smaller rivals by getting rid of them through acquisitions. Under the new rules, all acquisitions, regardless of size, will have to be notified to the Commission.

(With inputs from AFP, Bloomberg)

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 06 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.