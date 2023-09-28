HP and Google partner to manufacture Chromebooks in India
HP and Google partner to produce Chromebooks in India, supporting digital education and the Make in India initiative.
HP and Google announced a collaboration with Google to produce Chromebooks in India, to contribute to the Make in India initiative. As per a press statement, this partnership aims to advance a shared goal of bolstering the digital education landscape in India, making affordable, secure, and top-notch computing devices accessible to educational authorities, schools, and institutions, and empower more students to enhance their learning experiences.