HP and Google partner to manufacture Chromebooks in India

HP and Google announced a collaboration with Google to produce Chromebooks in India, to contribute to the Make in India initiative. As per a press statement, this partnership aims to advance a shared goal of bolstering the digital education landscape in India, making affordable, secure, and top-notch computing devices accessible to educational authorities, schools, and institutions, and empower more students to enhance their learning experiences. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Chromebook devices will be made at the Flex Facility located near Chennai, where HP has been manufacturing various laptops and desktops since August 2020. Production of HP Chromebooks is set to commence on October 02, 2023.

Vickram Bedi, Senior Director - Personal Systems, HP India, said, "HP is committed to advancing digital equity, and we have been driving many initiatives to enable digital education across India. Manufacturing Chromebook laptops in India will allow Indian students to get easy access to affordable PCs. By further expanding our manufacturing operations, we continue to support the Make in India initiative of the Government." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bani Dhawan, Head of Education - South Asia, Google, said, “At Google, we’ve been working closely with the local education ecosystem, supporting them in their transition to digital-first learning experiences through our products and teacher programs. The local production of Chromebooks with HP marks an important step in our efforts to continue supporting the digital transformation of education in India. We hope this collaboration will help accelerate the adoption of technology in more schools so that every student and educator have access to the tools and skills to pursue their personal potential."

As per the company, HP has expanded its manufacturing activities in India since 2020. Starting from December 2021, HP initiated the production of laptops within the country, encompassing the HP EliteBooks, HP ProBooks, and HP G8 series notebooks. Furthermore, HP has extended its manufacturing to encompass various models of commercial desktops, including desktop mini towers (MT), mini desktops (DM), small form factor (SFF) desktops, and a diverse selection of All-in-One PCs. These products offer a choice of both Intel and AMD processors and cater to a diverse customer base.

