This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Chromebook x360 14a comes with a 14-inch HD touch display with an 81 per cent screen-to-body ratio.
There is an adaptable 360-degree hinge that allows the machine to be used in tablet, laptop and tent mode.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
HP announced to launch of Chromebook x360 14a in India. Powered by Intel N4010 GML processors, the new Chromebook comes with a x360 hinge design that makes it a convertible. And hence, it can be used as both a tablet and a laptop.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
HP announced to launch of Chromebook x360 14a in India. Powered by Intel N4010 GML processors, the new Chromebook comes with a x360 hinge design that makes it a convertible. And hence, it can be used as both a tablet and a laptop.
Noting that the Chromebook is targeted at students, Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India said, “With the increasingly important role of PCs in today’s hybrid learning environment, we are introducing the new HP Chromebook x360 14a designed to provide digital learners with the performance that they need for everyday tasks. This portable powerhouse is lightweight, slim and offers great value to our young students,"
Noting that the Chromebook is targeted at students, Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India said, “With the increasingly important role of PCs in today’s hybrid learning environment, we are introducing the new HP Chromebook x360 14a designed to provide digital learners with the performance that they need for everyday tasks. This portable powerhouse is lightweight, slim and offers great value to our young students,"
The Chromebook x360 14a comes with a 14-inch HD touch display with an 81 per cent screen-to-body ratio. There is an adaptable 360-degree hinge that allows the machine to be used in tablet, laptop and tent mode.
There is a wide vision HD Camera (88-degrees) for video calls and conferences, and the laptop supports Wi-Fi 5 connectivity. Other features include 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage.
It comes with a ‘Everything Key’ that provides quick, convenient access to search and keyboard shortcuts
Battery life of up to 14 hours on the device, HP claims
The HP Chromebook x360 14a weighs about 1.49kg and comes in three colours – Mineral Silver, Ceramic White, and Forrest Teal.
It is priced at ₹29,999 and buyers also get Google One member benefits of 100GB storage for one year.