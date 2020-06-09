HP launched Always Connected PCs which comes with 4G connectivity. The company has earlier claimed that these PCs will be affordable models of Always Connected PCs. The new laptops are powered by 10th Generation chipsets.

The HP14s with Intel’s i3 and 4GB RAM is priced at ₹44,999, HP14s with Intel’s i5 processor and 8GB RAM will cost ₹64,999. HP Pavilion x360 14 i5 will be made available from July 1 at a price of ₹84,999. The laptops will be available via HP World stores and the company’s official online store.

One of the biggest USP of the new laptops is the option to connect wirelessly using 4G network. Earlier this feature was only available on high-end HP laptops which includes HP Elite Dragonfly and HP Spectre X360.

Vinay Awasthi, Managing Director, HP India Market told IANS, "The introduction of 4G LTE access in a mainstream device will transform the experience for millions of PC users in India to work, learn and play from anytime, anywhere," said.

As broadband penetration is still quite sub-optimal in the country and security protocols for home Wi-Fi is not as robust, the option to have 4G LTE plays a critical role providing fast and secure internet connectivity.

The new laptops weigh at 1.53 kg. The HP 14s series, the company claims, gets a long battery life of up to nine hours accompanied with fast charging. The new laptops also offer comparatively better screen-to-body ratio of 78%.

Interested buyers will get a Reliance Jio SIM with six-month free data (1.5GB per day), access to Jio apps and a 30% discount on overall Jio data plans after the six-month free data period.

"With remote working becoming the new normal, the HP 14s range is aimed at arming employees and employers to battle the given situation," said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India Market.

The devices get Windows 10 operating system and built-in Intel XMM 7360 4G LTE6 to provide network connectivity.

The laptops with FHD display gets 6 ports - one Type C and two Type A, multi-media SD media card reader and a HDMI and Bluetooth 5 combo that supports gigabit file transfer speed to a 256 GB storage unit

The HP Pavilion x360 14 gets Intel 'Iris Plus Graphics' along with the 10th generation Intel processor.

The company claims that the HP Pavilion x360 14 gets 11 hours of battery life, hands-free access to Amazon Alexa voice service, 'wake on' voice feature and comes equipped with dual speakers, B&O Audio, and HP Audio Boost for a more immersive experience. The HP Pavilion x360 14 also gets a larger screen-to-body ratio of 82.47%. With Agency Inputs.

