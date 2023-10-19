HP has unveiled a refurbished laptop program in India, aiming to provide cost-effective access to laptops. This initiative will be conducted in collaboration with an HP-certified partner, who will make these budget-friendly HP PCs available to both retail consumers and businesses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Interestingly, India stands as the inaugural market for HP's refurbished PC venture, with intentions to extend its reach to other regions in the year 2024, as per the company.

In India, the refurbishment program is adopting a subscription model, enabling businesses to acquire cutting-edge technology for periods of 6, 12, or 24 months. This model is now being extended to provide refurbished PCs to retail customers and small businesses on a transactional basis. The program will initially concentrate on notebooks, with plans for future expansion and diversification of its product offerings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HP's certified partner will procure devices from both enterprise and retail consumers, reconditioning them in accordance with HP's established standards. Following the refurbishment process, the partner will market these products and offer all-encompassing post-sales support, which includes warranty services.

Gurpreet Singh Brar, Vice President, HP India market, said, “Recognizing the limited PC adoption in rural and smaller towns, we aim to transform this landscape. Our new initiative is a significant step in our ongoing mission to bring affordable technology to everyone. It's a game-changer for those facing financial constraints, opening doors to PC usage."

According to Brar, this initiative results in students accessing educational materials, small businesses improving their efficiency, and startups discovering an affordable technological solution, collectively fostering greater digital inclusivity in society. This program underscores our commitment to meeting the requirements of an expanding market, particularly in areas where acquiring PCs has posed difficulties. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the company, the refurbishment program builds upon HP's earlier pilot initiatives, including the internal redeployment of nearly 20,000 devices annually for their workforce.

“HP is committed to achieving a 75% circularity rate for products and packaging by 2030, and the refurbished program exemplifies this commitment. This program presents customers with an environmentally conscious and budget-friendly choice through refurbished devices, thereby making technology accessible to a wide-ranging audience throughout India," stated the company in a press statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!