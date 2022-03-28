Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / News /  HP makes bet on hybrid work with $1.7 billion deal

HP makes bet on hybrid work with $1.7 billion deal

HP will pay $40 cash for each outstanding share of Poly, a premium of more than 50% from its closing price Friday. The companies valued the deal for Poly, formerly known as Plantronics, at $3.3 billion, including debt  
1 min read . 07:23 PM IST Will Feuer, The Wall Street Journal

PC company says acquisition of Poly is aimed at the change in how offices and workers are meeting

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

HP Inc. agreed to buy Poly, a maker of workplace communications products, for $1.7 billion in a bet on the rise of hybrid work.

Poly makes audio and video products, such as headsets, desk phones and other conferencing products. The company is expected to report annual sales of about $1.53 billion for its fiscal year that ends this month, according to analysts surveyed by FactSet.

HP said the deal, expected to close by year-end, would help grow its hybrid-office offerings. The maker of PCs, printers and other computer products said office workers are investing to improve their home setups, while businesses are reconfiguring traditional office spaces to support hybrid work and collaboration.

HP had annual sales of $56.7 billion in its most recent fiscal year that ended in October.

Shares of HP fell 2% to $39 in premarket trading. Poly shares jumped 49% to $39.01.

