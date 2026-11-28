HP has launched the OmniBook Ultra 16 in India, introducing a laptop priced at nearly ₹5.5 lakh that runs on Nvidia’s RTX Spark N1X platform.
Built with up to 128GB of unified memory, the machine is aimed at developers and creative professionals who need to run compatible artificial intelligence models, applications, and agents locally rather than relying entirely on cloud services.
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At that price point, HP is clearly looking past everyday buyers who use laptops for spreadsheets, browsing, or video calls. Instead, the company is betting on a niche segment of high-performance personal computing geared specifically toward on-device AI workloads.
The HP OmniBook Ultra 16 starts at ₹5,49,999 in India and comes in an Eclipse Grey finish.
Customers can place orders through HP’s online store, with shipments slated to begin on 1 December 2026. Buyers using select bank cards are also eligible for cashback of up to ₹40,000.
The laptop is powered by Nvidia’s RTX Spark N1X platform, which pairs a multi-core CPU with integrated Blackwell RTX graphics on Nvidia’s CUDA architecture.
According to HP, the system supports up to 128GB of LPDDR5x unified memory and delivers up to 1 petaflop of FP4 AI performance.
Beyond local AI development and running intelligent agents, the hardware is meant to handle demanding creative tasks such as video editing and 3D rendering.
To manage the heat from these workloads within a metal chassis with an approximately 15.7mm rear profile, HP has added a new consumer tower hinge and a trunk thermal architecture to improve airflow and heat dissipation.
HP has paired the AI hardware with a 16-inch 3K OLED touchscreen offering a 2,880 x 1,800 pixel resolution and a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz.
The panel covers 100% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and carries VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1000 certification.
The specifications put the OmniBook Ultra 16 firmly in workstation territory.