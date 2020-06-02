HP to launch special PCs in India for work-from-home purpose

HP is planning to launch affordable Always Connected PCs, which usually fall in the higher price range of over ₹1 lakh. This new PC range will be focussed on mid-range segment users who are wanting to establish their work stations at home.

The new Always Connected PCs are expected to be much cheaper from the current models selling with these features. The PC manufacturer is planning to launch the new models this month.

The new Always Connected PCs are expected to be much cheaper from the current models selling with these features. The PC manufacturer is planning to launch the new models this month.

According to an IANS report, it could be launched around mid-June, and it will target small and medium businesses and individual professionals who are working from home.

The devices would support faster video downloads, smoother video calls and other network data intensive activities. Other HP line-ups that offer 'Always Connected' features include Spectre and Elite Dragonfly PCs.

Considering that most people have been encouraged to work from home, there’s a high demand for work machines. International Data Corporation (IDC) claims many businesses increased their orders for notebooks, which resulted in a 7.1 per cent YoY increase for this segment in the March quarter.

"Enterprises across all segments seem to be preferring notebooks over desktops during the current scenario of work from home under the lockdown," said Bharath Shenoy, Market Analyst, PC Devices, IDC India.

"As companies and employees try to adjust to remote working requirements, the immediate task is to make the workforce functional with minimal losses in productivity. Hence, the demand for notebooks in the enterprise segment is expected to remain strong in the coming quarters," Shenoy added.

HP is the leader in the Indian PC market with a share of 28.2% in the first quarter this year.

