Clothing brand HRX will be entering the audio segment by launching their own true wireless earphones and a Bluetooth neckband according to a few reports. The company will be introducing the new line-up soon.

According to a report by HT Tech, HRX has partnered with Flipkart in order to launch these new audio products. The report suggests that the new products will be a part of Flipkart’s licensing deal with the brand.

The new HRX line-up will be using Qualcomm’s “Voice & Music solutions". This will help faster pairing, stable wireless connection as well as limit consumption of power. The true wireless earphones will get Qualcomm’s aptX codec for improved audio experience. The earphones will sport IPX7 rating for water resistance. The earbuds are claimed to have a battery life of one day playback.

The neckband will get a dedicated ‘Bass Boost’ Mode for users looking for an extra thump. The product will be targeted towards fitness enthusiasts. The neckback will also get a high silicone finish and low latency for media consumption. The report claims that the new products will be launched later this month.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated