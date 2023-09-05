Huawei Technologies has collaborated with China's leading semiconductor manufacturer, SMIC, to develop an advanced 7-nanometer processor for its latest smartphone, as revealed in a teardown analysis by TechInsights.

The Mate 60 Pro from Huawei is now equipped with the Kirin 9000s chip, manufactured in China by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), as reported by TechInsights and shared with Reuters on Monday.

Last week, Huawei commenced sales of its Mate 60 Pro smartphone. While the specifications highlighted its capability for satellite calls, details regarding the chipset's power were conspicuously absent, adds the report.

This processor marks a significant milestone as it is the inaugural utilization of SMIC's cutting-edge 7nm technology. This development underscores the progress made by the Chinese government in its endeavors to establish a thriving domestic chip ecosystem, as noted by the research firm.

Reportedly, Chinese consumers who purchased the phone have been uploading teardown videos and conducting speed tests on social media. These tests indicate that the Mate 60 Pro can achieve download speeds surpassing even the most advanced 5G smartphones.

The phone's release generated significant excitement on Chinese social media platforms and garnered attention from state media. Some observers also pointed out that this launch coincided with a visit by U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

Starting in 2019, the United States imposed limitations on Huawei's access to critical chipmaking equipment required for manufacturing their cutting-edge smartphone models. Consequently, the company has been able to introduce only limited quantities of 5G models, relying on previously stockpiled chips.

As per a media report, it is anticipated that Huawei's potential comeback in the 5G smartphone sector by the year's end. This resurgence was expected to leverage Huawei's in-house advancements in semiconductor design tools in conjunction with chip manufacturing assistance from SMIC.

According to Dan Hutcheson, an analyst at TechInsights, this development represents a significant setback for the United States.

"Raimondo comes seeking to cool things down, and this chip is [saying] 'look what we can do, we don't need you," he said.

(With inputs from Reuters)