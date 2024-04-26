Huawei beats Apple in China's smartphone market; Tim Cook's China visit fails to boost sales: Report
Huawei has reportedly regained the top spot in China's smartphone market, while Apple has dropped to fifth place due to a 25 percent year-on-year decline. Huawei's resurgence is driven by its Mate and nova series, while Apple struggles to boost iPhone sales in the highly competitive Chinese market.
Apple has slipped to fifth place in China's smartphone market for the first quarter of 2024, according to the latest report from analytics company Canalys (via MacRumors), marking a significant decline for the tech giant in Asia's largest economy.
