China Mobile, Huawei Technologies, and Cernet Corporation, in a ground-breaking development, unveiled the 'world's fastest internet' network, claiming that the network can transmit data at 1.2 terabits per second, reported South China Morning Post. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report said the companies in collaboration with Tsinghua University built over 3,000 kilometers of network linking Beijing, Wuhan, and Guangzhou through an optical fiber system that they claim can transmit data at an astonishing speed of 1.2 terabits (1,200 gigabits) per second, surpassing the most existing major networks by more than ten times. It is important to note that most of the major Internet networks in the world operate at just 100 gigabits per second.

The Beijing-Wuhan-Guangzhou new internet network will play a pivotal role in China's Future Internet Technology Infrastructure, a decade-long initiative and the most recent advancement of the China Education and Research Network (Cernet). The network has not only surpassed all operational tests but has also demonstrated "stable and reliable" performance, the report said.

To explain how fast the network really works, Huawei Technologies vice-president Wang Lei said the network is ''capable of transferring the data equivalent of 150 high-definition films in just one second", quoted South China Morning Post.

The majority of the world's Internet backbone networks typically operate at a speed of just 100 gigabits per second. Notably, even the United States has recently completed the shift to its fifth-generation Internet, operating at a speed of 400 gigabits per second.

Wu Jianping, the project leader of FITI from the Chinese Academy of Engineering said the superfast network is not just successful operation, but it also gives the advanced technology to build even more faster internet for the country.

Xu Mingwei of Tsinghua University said the network replaces the need for 10 regular tracks to carry the same amount of data, resulting in a more cost-effective and manageable system.

