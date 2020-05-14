Huawei on Wednesday launched its own true wireless stereo Freebuds 3 at a price of ₹12,990 in India.

The earbuds will be sold via Amazon from 20 May. Customers will get Huawei CP61 wireless charger along with the earbuds. Amazon will be offering a no-cost EMI for the TWS earbuds.

Huawei claims FreeBuds 3 are the first open-fit TWS earbuds that both support call noise reduction and accurate real-time active noise cancellation.

"We are glad to bring to India the world's only open fit active-noise cancellation earbuds. The idea is to make noise cancellation devices more portable. We are certain that this device will be a game-changer in the audio device industry in India," the company said in a statement.

The designers of the product used the simulation of the ear canal. The company claims that the output frequency and intensity of the noise reduction signal are adjusted for different ear canal shapes, and hence achieving active noise reduction effect, with open-fit wearing.

By double-tapping the left earbud to turn on/off ANC function, a user can get crystal clear music even in the crowded metro or a noisy restaurant.

The Huawei FreeBuds 3 are powered by Kirin A1 chipset. The FreeBuds 3 case is equipped with wireless charging capabilities and can be charged by both wireless chargers and reverse wireless charged by smartphones.

The earbuds aims to provide four hours of playback on a single charge and can deliver up to 20 hours of playback with the help of the charging case, said the company.

With Agency Inputs

