Huawei launches Y9s in India with pop-up selfie camera: Details here

Huawei launched a new mid-range smartphone in India at a price of ₹19,990. The new Huawei Y9s comes with an all-sreen display, a pop-up selfie camera, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Huawei will start selling the device from May 19.

The new smartphone will be available on Amazon India’s website and is being offered with some cashback offers as well as a no-cost EMI for a period up to nine months.

The Huawei Y9s features a 6.59-inch Ultra FullView Display with a screen-to-body ratio of 91% . The company claims that the no-notch display delivers an ultra-wide horizon.

The new Huawei smartphone operates on a Kirin 710F octa-core chipset which provides powerful gaming and an enhanced live stream viewing experience.

The smartphone is available with 6GB of RAM with 128GB storage, expandable via SD card to 512GB, along with the UFS2.1 storage technology and Huawei's advanced Extendable Read-Only File System (EROFS) technology.

The phone houses a triple camera setup at the back consists of 48MP main camera, along with an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera and a 2MP depth camera. The device also houses 16MP front camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a 4000mAh battery, which aims to support continuous calling for 40 hours, music playback for 80 hours and video playback for 9 hours.

