Huawei Mate 70 Series launched, aims to challenge iPhone with new tech and lower prices in China
The Mate 70 series by Huawei, priced starting at 5,499 yuan, is designed to compete with high-end smartphones like the iPhone 16. It features HarmonyOS NEXT, enhancing software independence, and introduces significant hardware improvements, positioning Huawei strongly in the smartphone market.
Huawei Technologies has unveiled its Mate 70 smartphone series, marking a significant step in the Chinese tech giant’s comeback to the premium smartphone market. This launch comes nearly a year after the release of its Mate 60 series, which was seen as a pivotal moment for Huawei’s recovery in the face of mounting challenges due to U.S. trade restrictions (via Reuters).