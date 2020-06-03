China’s tech giant and smartphone manufacturer Huawei seems to have found a solution to the notch and punch hole problem. The company has managed to achieve a patent for an under-the-screen camera. If this materializes, Huawei might soon show us a smartphone with no notch, no punch hole and no pop-up selfie camera.

The company had filed two patents back in 2019 which has finally been published by the China National Intellectual Property Office (CNIPA) revealing some information about the technology.

The patent shows that there is no notch and no mechanism for a pop-selfie camera on the device. The smartphone seems to have an end to end bezel-less display. Although the two patents show little difference, it's possible that they are for two entirely different models.

Considering that two separate patents were filed, it is possible that Huawei may be planning to launch more than just one or two smartphones with under-screen selfie cameras.

The patents also reveal that the phone will not have volume buttons. A similar choice was made for the Mate 30 Pro. Users will have to use a virtual slider to control the volume, reports LetsGoDigital.

The company recently launched Huawei Y9s in India at a price of ₹19,990. The device features a 6.59-inch Ultra FullView Display with a screen-to-body ratio of 91%. The company was able to achieve this ratio with the help of a pop-up selfie camera. The company claims that the no-notch display delivers an ultra-wide horizon.

The new Huawei smartphone operates on a Kirin 710F octa-core chipset. The smartphone is available with 6GB of RAM with 128GB storage, expandable via SD card to 512GB, along with the UFS2.1 storage technology and Huawei's advanced Extendable Read-Only File System (EROFS) technology.

The phone houses a triple camera setup with one 48MP main camera, along with an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera and a 2MP depth camera. The front camera comes with a 16MP module. The smartphone is equipped with a 4000mAh battery.

